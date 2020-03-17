ELKTON — Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Frances Phillips and Gov. Larry Hogan reaffirmed the Coronavirus testing kit shortage affecting the whole country Tuesday during a press conference.
In an earlier conference, on March 16, Gov. Hogan said that there needs to be a push at the federal level to fasten a response. He added that the state is doing everything possible to get testing more available — but residents cannot be tested without the kit.
“No, we don’t have enough kits and neither does any other state,” Hogan said during the press conference. “No, the federal government doesn’t have an answer and we are behind.”
The one response “we do have,” Phillips said, was social distancing, adding that it is a vital precaution Marylanders should take in decreasing the rate of the spreading the virus. However, many are still concerned with the shortage of kits.
”This is a shortage of the kits and actual chemicals that go into the lab processing of these tests,” Phillips said, calling it a “log jam”.
”While it is not as accessible as we would like it to be or it will be... we are putting into motion right now, with all county and state government and partners, to roll out more accessible testing when that’s available from the labs.”
If you have flu-like symptoms — cough, difficultly breathing or a fever of 104 degrees Fahrenheit — please stay home without leaving the house. Those in their 60s or with pre-existing health conditions should monitor their signs and watch for chest pains an increased temperature. At this time, people are encouraged to call their doctors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.