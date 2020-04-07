State faces critical shortage of COVID-19 tests, PPE

WASHINGTON — The State of Maryland is facing a critical shortage of personal protective equipment, testing supplies and other necessary items to fight the COVID-19 virus and is looking to other countries to help solve the shortage.
Maryland’s two U.S. Senators, Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Democrats, held a press briefing Monday to discuss issues relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and where the state stands in relation to the pandemic.
Both senators said that they had recently been in communication with MaryAnn Tierney, regional administrator for Region III of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which includes Maryland.
Van Hollen said that he and Cardin were extremely frustrated with the lack of supplies the state had received including PPE, testing and other related equipment. He said that during talks with state and county officials as well as hospitals, the one constant complaint he heard was the need for additional equipment to fight the virus.
Cardin said he and Van Hollen had a call with Tierney Friday and stressed the need for Maryland to receive adequate protective gear and testing supplies. Cardin said that due to these shortages the state was effectively “flying in the dark” and that the lack of testing capacity meant that officials could not understand the dimensions of the disease and how it is spreading.
Both Van Hollen and Cardin laid the blame for these failures on the President Donald Trump’s Administration. Van Hollen said that Trump should have implemented the Defense Production Act, a 1950 law that gives the president the authority to require businesses to accept and prioritize contracts for materials deemed necessary for the national defense, much earlier. In this case, requiring businesses to produce the necessary PPE and testing equipment necessary to combat the virus.
“The root problem is a supply shortage from a lack of planning,” Van Hollen said.
Cardin agreed and said the problem was made worse by the president’s failure to recognize the seriousness of the issue sooner.
“We never should have had shortages, that could have been remedied by earlier action by the president,” Cardin said.
During their conversations with Tierney, the FEMA regional administrator had been very responsive to the senators’ efforts to get information, Van Hollen said. He noted that while Tierney was very straightforward, she made it clear that the issue is controlled by FEMA national and that there is a national shortage of PPE, testing equipment and ventilators.”
“This is not a resource issue, it is a supply chain failure,” Sen. Cardin said.
Due to these shortages, Van Hollen made it clear that Maryland, like many other states, is looking overseas, specifically to locations in Asia, to try to acquire the necessary items.
“It is sad that we cannot rely on the federal supply chain,” Sen. Van Hollen said.
Specifically, Van Hollen noted that the state has requested 200,000 swabs to use in order to conduct COVID-19 tests. The state has also requested 50,000 test transport kits for transportation to labs.
Cardin noted that the last time he checked on the progress of receiving the requested items from FEMA only a small fraction of what was requested had been delivered. He said part of the problem is that requests take days if not weeks to process.
“This is not a situation where we can fill what we need today,” he said, adding that the need will only increase as the virus spreads.
In response to a question asked during the press conference, Van Hollen said he anticipates that the number of cases of the virus will continue to increase in Maryland, with a peak sometime in early May, based upon models he has seen. He made it clear though that as the numbers of those infected increase, the state does not have adequate supplies to handle the increase.
In response to a question about how the state is balancing the needs of hospitals in different parts of the state, Van Hollen said the focus right now is on the more populated areas that have a higher number of infected residents, but he said the state is rationing supplies to make sure all of the state’s healthcare providers have the ability to meet the needs of those in their area.
