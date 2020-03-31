You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured top story

Shop Local: Elkton Alliance provides restaurant list during pandemic shutdown

  • By Jacqueline Covey jcovey@chespub.com
  • 0
Shop Local: Elkton Alliance provides community with restaurant list during shutdown/pandemic

ELKTON — Per Gov. Larry Hogan's shelter-in-place directive, restaurants are allowed to stay open for carryout, drive-through or delivery. 

Though some restaurants and bars in the county are taking what advantage they can of the infectious spread of Coronavirus by restoring buildings or making the small fixes needed around the facility, others are staying open to the community. 

Elkton restaurants staying open include: 

Baker's Restaurant, 410-398-2435

Central Tavern, 410-392-5000

Connie's Market, 443-350-9490

Cooper's Market Deli, 410-620-2100 

Crave Eatery, 443-207-8470 

Crave Eatery Food Truck, 302-544-2366

East Main Cafe, 443-593-3197

Elk River Brewing Co., 443-207-8454

Flame Kabob & Gyro, 443-207-8496

J&J Pho, 410-620-1888

Los Parientes, 410-996-1108 

Mick's Crab House, 443-485-6007 

Northside Deli, 410-388-6633

Sabor Latino, 443-485-6684 

Simple Savory, 443-207-8534

Spork Cafe, 443-593-3775

Stuffer's Grill & Pub, 443-406-2315 

Valhalla Brewing Co. 443-207-8059

Waffle'n Joe, 540-923-3546

Wright's Corner Deli, 410-398-6300

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Newsletters