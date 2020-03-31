Shop Local: Elkton Alliance provides restaurant list during pandemic shutdown

ELKTON — Per Gov. Larry Hogan's shelter-in-place directive, restaurants are allowed to stay open for carryout, drive-through or delivery.
Though some restaurants and bars in the county are taking what advantage they can of the infectious spread of Coronavirus by restoring buildings or making the small fixes needed around the facility, others are staying open to the community.
Elkton restaurants staying open include:
Baker's Restaurant, 410-398-2435
Central Tavern, 410-392-5000
Connie's Market, 443-350-9490
Cooper's Market Deli, 410-620-2100
Crave Eatery, 443-207-8470
Crave Eatery Food Truck, 302-544-2366
East Main Cafe, 443-593-3197
Elk River Brewing Co., 443-207-8454
Flame Kabob & Gyro, 443-207-8496
J&J Pho, 410-620-1888
Los Parientes, 410-996-1108
Mick's Crab House, 443-485-6007
Northside Deli, 410-388-6633
Sabor Latino, 443-485-6684
Simple Savory, 443-207-8534
Spork Cafe, 443-593-3775
Stuffer's Grill & Pub, 443-406-2315
Valhalla Brewing Co. 443-207-8059
Waffle'n Joe, 540-923-3546
Wright's Corner Deli, 410-398-6300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.