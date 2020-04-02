Seamstresses use Bel Air boutique's bridal gown bags for face masks

BEL AIR — A local bridal boutique is giving back to their community by donating their gown bags to be made into face masks.
The masks will then be given to hospitals in the area that are in need. K&B Bridals in Bel Air has donated their gown bags to local seamstresses, who are currently in the process of sewing 1,000 masks from them.
K&B Bridals’ gown bags are made from non-woven polypropylene fabric, which is effective for being used as masks for medical professionals.
Once Moore found out that her garment bags were able to be made into masks, she immediately started looking for volunteers to help make it a reality — especially knowing that many hospitals are in short supply right now.
“We were on a virtual group call with shop owners across the country and heard that our bags were the proper fabric for the much-needed masks. I immediately went to social media and started asking who was making masks. Several local seamstresses who work with our brides jumped on it and are working hard to make masks for our local medical community. Two other business owners in our building have immediate family working in local hospitals and told us about the need and we wanted to jump in and help,” says Moore.
Just one of K&B’s gown bags is yielding about 50 masks. K&B Bridals wants to do their part to help out the community. If you are interested in volunteering to create masks from one of their bags, feel free to contact the boutique at info@kandbbridals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.