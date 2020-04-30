Renters, rental property owners in Cecil County get COVID-19 help

WASHINGTON DC — Those who live in subsidized housing in Cecil County are getting help with rent through a $9 million grant from Congress.
The bipartisan COVID-19 relief package goes to those who get help through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is a portion of the $1.25 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or CARES.
The Maryland delegation in Washington, D.C. announced the award Thursday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant financial hardships for Americans – especially those in our most vulnerable communities,” the delegation said. “These new federal funds will help low-income Marylanders keep a roof over their heads at a time when they may be facing job losses and reduced income."
Elkton Housing Authority is getting $6,216 while the Cecil County Housing Agency is the recipient of $103,824.
Of the $9,043,232 allotment, $400 million will go directly to assist in rent payment for those affected by the pandemic through job loss and reduced income.
Sue Walitsky, spokeswoman for Sen. Ben Cardin, said the money would go toward paying the out-of-pocket cost of rent for those tenants that contribute to their rent.
Administrative and other support to property owners including the extra maintenance that comes with the novel coronavirus is where the remaining $850 million will be spent.
"They need to do much more to their buildings ... such as the increased cost of thorough cleaning, and personal protective equipment," Walitsky said.
Along with the local funds, money was disbursed to 21 other agencies in Maryland as well as the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
