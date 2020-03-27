Public safety, residents, take precautions

While there is anecdotal evidence that not everyone is complying with the social distancing edict of local, state and national leaders, Calvert County citizens — professional and volunteer — involved in public safety, continue to deal with the consequences of a lethal virus.
Tim Clark, chief of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, penned a message to the community last weekend in an effort to encourage compliance.
“The officers and members understand that the health and safety of our firefighters, emergency medical technicians and the citizens that we serve are paramount in what we do,” Clark stated. “Please be aware that our first responders are wearing surgical masks, however, if and when necessary, they might be wearing personal protective equipment like gowns, masks and eye protection on calls to help prevent the spread of this virus. Please don’t be alarmed at their equipment, as we are protecting our first responders so that they will always be able to answer every call.”
Clark added in his missive that HVFD members are cleaning and disinfecting the station, their equipment and vehicles according to the recommendations of leading health officials.
“We are monitoring our members, along with having them self-monitor and to self-quarantine, if circumstances demand,” Clark stated.
According to Major Thomas D. Reece, Calvert County Detention Center administrator, the Barstow facility has implemented a long list of precautions as a result of the coronavirus. Reece provided a list of the measures taken to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, whose public information officer, Kristen Leitch, forwarded to The Calvert Recorder.
Currently, the facility has 110 inmates.
“All visiting to the facility has been suspended,” Reece stated. “This includes all volunteer programs.”
Leitch told The Calvert Recorder that while those programs are on hold, “our in-house substance abuse program is moving forward.”
Reece reported that inmates’ attorneys are permitted to visit their clients with sessions confined to the inmates’ visiting room “where there is a glass barrier between the attorney and inmates, and no means of contact other than audio and visual.” Currently, all district court commissioner hearings, bond reviews and initial appearances in circuit court “are being completed via video.”
Additionally, weekend sentences have been stayed and a majority of work release inmates have been placed on home detention, Reece reported. The administrator stated that the “vulnerable and elderly population” of the Calvert facility, along with those “appropriate for release, have been released.”
According to Reece, “about nine or 10” such inmates have been released in the wake of the virus epidemic.
Sheriff’s office and jail officials reported that newly arriving inmates are being screened prior to entering the facility’s booking area. Detention center staff looks for signs and symptoms and conducts a temperature check prior to accepting the new inmate. Additionally, all persons—including security staff, kitchen workers, maintenance personnel, medical staff and administration have their temperature taken and are screened prior to entering the facility for duty.
Leitch said as an added precaution, all new inmates “are isolated for 14 days before being placed in the general population.”
“Plenty of hand soap and cleaning supplies are being issued to the inmate population to adequately maintain sanitary conditions and personal hygiene,” Reece stated. The administrator also reported that the correctional staff conducts “cleaning and sanitation of all areas of the facility on every area. Personal protective equipment — masks, face shields and gowns — is available to staff should symptoms appear.”
While Calvert’s detention center inmates are expected to deal with confinement, the free men and women of the county continue to deal with their ongoing limitations.
“We were supposed to be in the Maldives right now,” Linda Roberts of North Beach told The Calvert Recorder via our Facebook page. “We decided to postpone our trip and are not happy about it. And, because I am a fitness instructor, I am unemployed for the foreseeable future. This is not how 2020 was supposed to be.”
Another Calvert resident, Ann Hildebrandt of Solomons, told The Calvert Recorder that she has been busy homeschooling her children. Their homebound education activities have included “a virtual tour of the Natural History Museum.”
Hildebrandt reported on day three of homeschooling, “the kids have eaten all two weeks worth of snacks I bought. Our afternoon lesson will be all about foraging for goldfish crackers in the forest.”
Hildebrandt and her family also had travel plans for the summer that have been scuttled due to the worldwide pandemic.
The family of five has been saving money for over a year plus plotting the logistics of going to Japan for the 2020 Summer Olympics. Now that major sporting event has been shelved for one year.
“We had tickets to eight events plus flights and hotels,” she stated. “Now, we’re having to cancel everything.”
The Recorder encourages our readers to continue sending us your “social distancing stories.” Send your stories to mmadden@somdnews.com
