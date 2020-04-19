Port business owner facing charges for Sunday liquor service

PORT DEPOSIT — Maryland State Police from the North East barrack have sent information to the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office for possible prosecution of Lee's Landing Dock Bar.
Troopers were at the Port Deposit restaurant Easter Sunday responding to reports of large numbers of patrons. Sgt. S. Spayd said Sunday that the law enforcement agency had to return this Sunday and found more than 70 motorcycles in the parking lot.
"Apparently they thought it was OK to serve drinks at the bar and the dock bar while people waited for their orders," Spayd said.
In February Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all restaurants that could not offer take out or delivery to close. To stem the spread of COVID-19 Hogan placed a ban on gatherings, which would include the dining rooms of restaurants. Eventually that number shrunk from 250 to 50 to less than 10 allowed in one place. Customers have to order, get the food and leave, or have it delivered.
According to Spayd customers were lingering in the parking lot and around the establishment.
"We were at Lee's Landing a week ago and we gave them a warning," the sergeant said. With the second offense the owner faces a year in jail and $5,000 in fines if convicted.
No other tickets or warnings were issued, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.