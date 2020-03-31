North East Chamber hosting webinars Tues. as CARES Act comes to rescue businesses

NORTH EAST — Webinars are lined up to help businesses navigate the new financial aid packages made available with the passage of the CARES Act by both houses of Congress Friday.
The North East Chamber of Commerce is hosting the events Tuesday at 1 p.m. and again Thursday April 2 at 1 p.m.
These CARES Act programs will provide much-needed relief for all small businesses including the self-employed, sole proprietors, and businesses with contract employees along with businesses that already have Small Business Administration loans.
Maryland has almost 800 cases of COVID-19, which includes 9 in Cecil County. The United States has passed Italy with the number of cases at 101,657 and rising.
Businesses deemed non-essential have been ordered closed. Many essential businesses have closed offices and its employees are working from home. Unemployment swelled by 38,000 claims in one week in Maryland. Other employers have cut hours, salaries, or both to survive.
The $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (or CARES Act) is a six-title document covering financial support to citizens, the health care system, county programs, childcare, small businesses, public transportation in both direct and formula-based funding.
The act would allocate $150 billion toward the health care system, with hospitals receiving the lump sum of $100 billion to be dispersed across the nation.
Additional funds will go toward securing the required medical supplies — nationwide voids that health care professionals are desperate to fill. Funding will also be allocated toward a public health fund and Federal Emergency Management Agency in order to secure Maryland's ability to react to the spread of Coronavirus.
The act also provides $1,200 in relief to individual taxpayers, who will each also receive an additional $500 allocation for each child.
Anyone interested in listening in on either webinar needs to RSVP. Registration is required to get the login code information.
To register for the March 31 webinar go to https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16172
If you would rather listen in to the April 2 webinar go to https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16173
