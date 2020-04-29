Multi-generational families learn new ways to say "I love you"

ELKTON — On the lawn outside the community room at Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, three generations of Betty Murphy’s family waved, held signs and blew kisses.
Inside, Murphy waved back, her smile wide.
Her husband of almost 70 years, James Murphy, was surrounded by the couple’s children, grand children, and great grand children in the effort to “visit” Betty at a time when face to face contact in nursing homes, hospitals and assisted living facilities is forbidden.
“It’s tough,” James said quietly.
Dawn Strohmaier, hospital liaison for the 177-bed facility off White Hall Road in Elkton said the staff is doing everything possible to keep the residents connected to family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We offer Skype and FaceTime,” she said of the programs that allow both sides of a conversation to be seen as well as heard. “And we do a lot of Facebook updates.”
Strohmaier said a lot of the daily activities are reported via the social media platform such as hallway bingo. The hallways were used to assure each player was six feet away from the next.
Old fashioned telephone calls and the window visits also help residents stay in touch and feel less isolated, she said.
“She’s doing well,” said daughter Kim Dotson. Betty has been in the care facility since October. “We are very happy with the care she’s received.”
Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation has not had any resident or staff fall ill to the novel coronavirus, Strohmaier added.
