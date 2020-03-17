Cashless tolls statewide due to COVID-19

The Maryland Transportation Authority, effective Tuesday afternoon at 3, is no longer taking cash at its toll facilities. Instead, MDTA has initiated video tolling even at tolls where the full technology is not yet in place, and will bill drivers without E-ZPass transponders. It's another effort to eliminate human contact and reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus.

 CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO

BALTIMORE — In a further effort to cut down on human-to-human contact and lessen the chance of the spread of COVID-19 the Maryland Transportation Authority has initiated a statewide directive making every toll collection site cashless.

The directive went into effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone using E-ZPass will have no issue going through any of the seven toll plazas operated by MDTA including the Hatem and Tydings Bridges on Routes 40 and I-95 respectively.

Drivers without a transponder will be video-tolled, meaning the license plate on the vehicle will be read by a camera and the cost of the toll will be billed to the owner of the vehicle in an amount equal to the toll due.

The Hatem Bridge already has video tolling equipment in place as does the Key Bridge and the Intercounty Connector.

Drivers can move at posted speeds through the toll plaza without stopping or slowing down.

By going cashless MDTA also removes any risk from toll collectors handling money, which could also carry the virus.

