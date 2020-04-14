McCarthy calls for hiring, spending freeze in Cecil County

ELKTON — Effective this week, Cecil County is under a budget and hiring freeze on the orders of County Executive Alan McCarthy — in step with his forward-looking approach when it comes to county spending.
"I feel, based on recent information received from the state, Cecil County needs to take additional precautionary measures today to ensure our county’s financial posture remains strong and has the ability to support the needs of our citizens," McCarthy said in a message to the community sent on April 13.
The freeze includes any new hires of filing vacant positions — not to include those who are essential "who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19," the release stated. It calls for any unspent FY20 funds to be monitored and allocated to "expenditures deemed absolutely necessary."
McCarthy also put a moratorium on new purchase orders — unless these support critical functions.
"As previously mentioned, fiscal responsibility continues to be my top priority," McCarthy wrote. "This has never been more apparent due to the unprecedented pandemic."
There were 14 positions the county was seeking to fill prior to the freeze. There have not been any layoffs nor terminations during the pandemic, though two on-call positions have been suspended due to school closures, the county executive told the Whig.
The departments — as of press time — are still in the process of itemizing expenditures for the remainder of FY2020. The county's finance team will analyze these departmental lists and determine what spending is mission-critical going forward.
What's certain, though, is the department is trying to avoid services to citizens.
"We're taking it one step at a time," said Budget Manager Becky Anderson.
The predictions for COVID-19 may be difficult to get in front of when creating budgets. FY2021 similar expenditures have already undergone deep cuts in order to prepare for what is still to come in the wading of impacts caused by the virus.
"The freeze relates to the FY2020 budget," McCarthy said. "We will assess any continuation of a freeze of the FY 2021 budget when we have more information about the length of the pandemic and its effect on county revenues."
In next year's funding, originally, the county proposed 42 new positions, which has now been brought down to three — two paid for via the Wastewater Enterprise Fund and one through the General Fund.
"And we will debate whether we hire that or not when it comes time — if the council approves it," Anderson said, in regard to the General Fund employee — which, if approved, will be an entry-level position with Animal Services.
The FY2021 budget was mostly complete, Finance Director Lisa Saxton said, prior to handing it in. The first changes totaled a $2.5 million decrease in spending across 22 cuts made to the budget.
Though, the finance team is in front of its third-quarter projections — now that they have a more "finite view," Anderson said. The Finance Department continues to review its projection and cash flows, and has a positive impression of the remainder of the FY20 budget — which is what the county is currently operating on.
"Now that we've told departments that spending is pretty much cut to what's only essential, things may look a little bit different — better — to finish out [20]20," Anderson said. "But we don't know what kind of funding we're going to need into the future, depending on how this goes."
Though there is some concern regarding county finances — stability is not easily achieved during a pandemic with ever-changing impacts — the county is good shape. This, Saxton owed, in part, to the change in fund balance policy implemented under McCarthy, which managed to grow these pots.
"Our fund balance amounts are much higher than they would have been three years ago, which has really helped us with this situation...
"We feel that we've taken a conservative approach in the previous years, as well as in FY21," Saxton said, "and we feel right now — for what we know right now — we're good with what we have."
