Maryland experiences its 'largest one-day increase' in COVID-19 cases; Cecil County has nine cases

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland had 580 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Thursday morning, after 157 new cases were reported in this state during a 24-hour period, according to a written statement by Gov. Larry Hogan, who further reported that it “is by far the largest one-day increase to date.”
Hogan’s office released his update at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday — three weeks after the governor had declared a state of emergency that was prompted, to a large degree, by the reporting of Maryland’s first three COVID-19 cases a few days earlier.
Since March 5, when Hogan announced his emergency declaration, at least 577 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Maryland. As of Thursday morning, four COVID-19 deaths had been reported in this state.
Meanwhile, in the United States, 69,169 novel coronavirus cases had been reported, as of Thursday morning, and they had resulted in 1,045 deaths. Those figures reflect one-day increases of 3,391 and 103 respectively.
Globally, as of Thursday morning, more than 467,609 COVID-19 cases had been reported in 194 countries, resulting in 21,181 deaths.
“We have never faced anything like this ever before, and I continue to urge the people of our state to stay in place at home and stay safe,” Hogan cautions in Thursday’s written statement.
In addition, the governor reported that more than 1,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported in the National Capital Region, which includes Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., as of Thursday morning.
As the pandemic numbers were continuing to grow, Hogan provided a predominantly gloomy outlook in his statement.
“We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the National Capital Region, and in America. As I have repeatedly stressed, we should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Hogan reported.
As of Thursday, according to information posted on the Cecil County Health Department’s website, nine COVID-19 cases had been reported in Cecil County. No COVID-19 deaths in Cecil County had been reported.
Hogan’s update also addressed the negative impact that the novel coronavirus has had on Maryland’s economy.
In unprecedented, drastic measures aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, Hogan has issued emergency orders that have resulted in hundreds of businesses in County and throughout the state shutting down or operating at reduced productivity.
“Today, we are also seeing an unprecedented increase in the number of Marylanders filing for unemployment. We are going to do everything we can to help people and small businesses get back on their feet,” Hogan said in his statement.
The governor added, “This battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends. We have never faced anything like this ever before, and I continue to urge the people of our state to stay in place at home and stay safe.”
Ending on a positive note, Hogan told state residents, “I want Marylanders to know that if we continue to lead and work together—if we rely on and help each other—together we will get through this crisis.”
