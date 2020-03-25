Maintaining mental health during a quarantine is critical

DENTON — As the scare of the coronavirus continues, it seems that things will evolve on a day by day basis as we continue to move forward.
“It seems like we are entering a whole new reality,” local psychotherapist Gail Weissert of Denton said. “Mental health is the most important thing to maintain during a quarantine situation.”
Weissert shared some more thoughts with us on how to deal with the coronavirus while being stuck at home.
“People should keep in touch with the television news coverage, particularly locally, but expose themselves only one two times per day to be updated rather than inundated with information,” Weissert said. “Also, I would expect to see that stress levels might increase and if so anyone can call the local crisis line, at 888-407-8018.
This resource is crucial and generally has updated information on local mental health resource availability.
“Some people may not want to go out of their homes, given the current recommendations of the Center for Disease Control,” she said. “As I understand it, some insurance companies will pay for mental health services which occur over the telephone or over a special kind of platform called tele-health.
Weissert said she also encourages everyone to check with their insurance company to find out about coverage availability.
