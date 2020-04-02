Local media receive an increase in anonymous tips about worker safety during pandemic

ELKTON — As the global pandemic of COVID-19 changes the lives of virtually every Cecil County resident, people are expressing their worries for their safety and those of friends and family members who fall into the "essential" category and are permitted to continue work.
Over the past week, the Cecil Whig has received several anonymous tips and calls from those who wish to remain anonymous regarding concerns over county and private sector workplaces allegedly putting employees and residents at risk by treating the spread of the novel coronavirus too leniently.
"My biggest issue is that my friends and family that work in [a building] that are working with people that just returned from Mexico and possibly from Europe," a man told the Cecil Whig last week.
"Just because you aren't showing signs, doesn't mean you're not carrying it."
This is just one of the many calls, e-mails or other communications — voiced with grave concerns for loved ones — this newspaper has received in response to the rapid spread of the virus. There have also been unconfirmed reports of essential employees allegedly testing positive for COVID-19.
Differing responses to our questions
Assumedly fearful for negative impact on local business, several attempts from this newspaper to track down confirmed cases and/or unjust reactive measures toward employee safety at county businesses have been denied under the guise of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and corporate policy.
Nonetheless, many employers have been forthcoming in sharing their practices to prevent the spread of the virus, which the Centers for Disease Control states is extremely contagious.
When asking county government, the Whig received this response to a question about essential staff and response to those who may want to take sick leave due to the virus:
"The County is fully open and, though essential/non-essential positions are identified, all staff, whether essential or non-essential, are on duty at this time. Telework is authorized for all telework-eligible positions, whether essential or non-essential," said Sally Kilby, director of Human Resources for Cecil County.
"Our emergency policy is that employees who have a doctor’s note requiring them to quarantine or seek a diagnosis or preventative care for COVID-19 are subject to terms of HR6201 law."
Several tips and whistleblowers
It is the responsibility of employers to manage their operations, though, more broadly, to ensure the safety of those who they employ. This is an unprecedented time, and the number of whistleblowers calling from blocked phone numbers or reaching out via e-mail asking to remain anonymous is evidence that people are afraid for their futures — both financially and on a community level.
While not every tip is possible to confirm, the outpour of concern for government and retail workers has been noticed by the Whig and its editorial staff. There is fear in these voices for their stability, and anger for being led to feel secondary to normal operations.
