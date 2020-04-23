Local Heroes: Student ministry at Pleasant View Baptist serves Calvert Manor staff

PORT DEPOSIT — While a lot of folks may have spent Easter Sunday mourning the fact they could not host or attend that big family dinner, or watched just their own children hunt for plastic, candy-filled eggs in the back yard, a group of students from Pleasant View Baptist Church were fixing a holiday meal for the staff at Calvert Manor Health Care.
Disposable dinner trays were filled with turkey and gravy or sliced ham, plus sides and rolls and taken to the Rising Sun facility for the staff that were on duty that day.
The Rev. Andrew Goins, associate pastor at Pleasant View on Downin Lane in Port Deposit, said the ministry students opted to turn the holiday into a day of service.
“We thought because the pandemic outbreak broke out around Easter and these folks would be missing time with their families that we could help,” Goins said of his group of 80 7th- to 12th graders. “It was just the perfect time.”
While the student ministers decided on the menu and the process for plating and delivering 60 meals, because of the executive order limiting crowd size a small group of the youth group — with the help of adults — cooked and assembled the meals.
“Robin King works there and she knew they were short staffed,” Goins said. King and Jamie Mock led the effort in the church kitchen.
What made the gift even more appropriate, outside of the holiday connection, was the timing, Goins said.
“This was the day after the National Guard Task Force arrived,” the pastor said.
Gov. Larry Hogan sent the task force to Calvert Manor to help the staff there deal with the outbreak which, at last word from the Cecil County Health Department, affected some 50 residents and staff members.
So to bring what Goins called “the holiday aura” to the staff and lift their spirits, take-out plates were heaped with meats, string beans, corn casserole, macaroni and cheese and dessert. The meals were enough to feed both the day and the night shifts.
“They were super appreciative,” Goins reports. In fact, some of the Calvert Manor staff sent a photo to the student ministry expressing their gratitude.
The young people plan to do it again, he added.
