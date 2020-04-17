Local hero thanks local heroes

ELKTON — Driving down Main Street in Elkton, residents may notice a banner thanking all the frontline and essential staff still working during the stay-at-home order per Gov. Larry Hogan.
Laura Handley, wife of Director of Public Works Dan Handley, has always been very involved in keeping up the spirit in Elkton — she makes cut-outs, backdrops and other decor during town events.
With the use of castaway town banners — those that have been damaged with age and weather — Handley spreads love and appreciation during the fall festival, parades and holiday celebrations.
But this week, she wanted to voice a special thanks to the "so many unthanked heroes" of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Handley listed the medical workers as well-deserved heroes of the pandemic, but also wanted to ensure that those who are keeping society moving — such as law enforcement officers, town agencies, and "the girl at Walmart that's not making a lot of money" — knew the importance of their work.
"They should realize the appreciation that the town has for them," Handley said.
"It was just something I thought would be nice for someone if they were riding by... that they knew [their work] was not being done in vain or unappreciated."
While she was adding the clear coat to her sign, a delivery driver drove passed.
"[The] driver though I was holding it up for him, and he beeped and waved," Handley said.
"I want to give everyone a piece of that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.