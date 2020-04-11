Local Hero: Sheilagh Weinert serving those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

ELKTON — A familiar local hero in Hollingsworth Manor has redoubled her efforts to help her neighbors and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheilagh Weinert, a Hollingsworth Manor resident who opened her non-profit donation and resource center Sheilagh’s Pantry in November, is no stranger to helping those in need. Her depot has been the go-to place in the Hollingsworth Manor community where locals can stop by for food, clothing, kitchen items, toys and books if they’re in need.
Weinert has expanded her operations — and her heart — since the global pandemic that has found Maryland and many other regions in a state of emergency.
“Since March 23rd, I have partnered with CCPS,” she told the Cecil Whig on Thursday. “I have been handing out bagged breakfast and lunches for all children 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. I serve from 34 to 55 children Monday through Friday, and sometimes on Saturday.”
Weinert does most of her outreach through word of mouth and social media, and people instinctively flock to her outpost when in more dire need during these uncertain times.
“From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. I help anyone in need of food or hygiene items,” she said. “I have helped families from most parts of Cecil County. Sheilagh’s Pantry gets donations from friends, neighbors, YES, the Help Center, The Paris Foundation and many more. I think it’s something positive.”
Weinert says she helps “any family” in need.
“I have been doing this for almost 6 years,” she said. “I love helping people. There are a lot people that are in need of help at this time due to COVID-19. Kids need snacks, lunches and things like eggs. Every week there’s a different need.”
Weinert lives in Hollingsworth Manor, a uniquely high-need neighborhood in Elkton. Her pantry operates out of a duplex there.
“What is special about Hollingsworth Manor is that it is a community that is starting to come together,” she said. “What keeps me going is knowing that I’m helping a family that does not have food. The smile on their face says it all.”
Weinert often has children every day of the week that come to her waiting for their meals. During a time where social distancing and minimizing the spread of the coronavirus is highly crucial, the entrepreneur and philanthropist said she has “some rules” about how people are allowed to wait for their bagged breakfasts and lunches, and has guidelines of how to get food to families.
“They are not allowed to enter the gate,” she said. “When I place their bags on the fence, they have to move 6 feet away from the gate. I wear gloves, and change them with every order. I stay home and go to the pantry and Help Center mainly. I try not to go anywhere with big crowds.”
Before she officially opened in November, Weinert has been running the Hollingsworth Manor and Elk Landing’s pantry center informally for five years through social media. She can be spotted making the rounds through Facebook, posting pictures of whatever item that was just dropped off at her place.
Former Cecil Whig reporter Katie Tabeling contributed to this story.
