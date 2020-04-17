Local Hero: James Burkhardt

RISING SUN — Hearing his wife talk about the lack of personal protection equipment (PPE) at her work upset James Burkhardt.
Sarah Burkhardt is a nurse-anesthetist in Delaware.
“She told me she gets one mask for a long period of time,” Burkhardt said.
It’s the same situation in every hospital and health care facility struggling to provide enough face masks, gloves, shields and gowns for those at the front lines of the war against COVID-19. Ideally these items should be used once and disposed, but nurses, doctors, paramedics, law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders are being issued one item to use for days.
A technology, engineering and hands-on construction teacher at Rising Sun High School, Burkhardt had access to 3-D printers in the classroom and liked the technology so much he bought several for home use.
“I got them to print out parts for my other hobbies,” he explained, which include model making and astrophotography.
When he learned of the plight of Sarah and her co-workers he knew he could build a mask at home. His father found schematics and emailed the plans to him, which quickly turned out a sturdy clear shield and a padded head band for his wife.
“I used those plastic sheets you use for an overhead projector,” he said. “I started making the shield and added a little bit of foam for the forehead.”
It was more than a success.
“She came home and said, ‘This works out great’,” Burkhardt said. And then he learned that others wanted one, too.
He made nine more and all were quickly snapped up.
“The next thing is I’m getting messages from people my wife went to school with. I started with making 10 and now I have orders for 50,” he said.
While the cost of the materials is about $4 per mask, Burkhardt said it was the shipping costs that had a real impact. Depending on the location the shipping could be double the cost of the mask.
“That’s where the donations came into play,” he said. Word got out what he was doing and people wanted to help. More than 30 donations were made, mostly cash but some materials. For now he has the cost of 400 masks covered and 200 are waiting to be shipped.
So far he has sent 157 masks to 20 different facilities in several states including A.I duPont Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Johns Hopkins, Lancaster General, Christiana Care Union Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center.
He’s working on a shipment for The Community Fire Company of Rising Sun and more for Union Hospital.
“I just got a request from a hospital in Abbeville, SC,” he said, somewhat mystified as to how word is getting out about his masks.
He and Sarah had moved into their new Elkton home not long before the novel coronavirus appeared. He is parenting while teaching his students during the day. When he is printing the masks he gets chores around the house accomplished.
“I get all three (printers) going at the same time,” he said. It takes about 50 minutes for the filament thread to create the mask and the head piece. He averages 30-35 per day. Depending on whether he is churning out the shield or the head piece a roll of the filament runs from $12 to $40. He gets the inexpensive materials, while mindful that they will need routine cleaning and should be able to withstand daily, often rigorous use.
However the sense of satisfaction he gets from doing his part in the crisis outweighs all the stress of getting the materials, and figuring out the best way to ship them to those in need.
“They’ll ask for one and I send them 2,” Burkhardt said. Sarah also enjoys her part in making sure her fellow health care workers are protected as they perform their critical roles.
“It really does tell me how much people need this,” he said. “It’s definitely an item in very short supply.”
Anyone who would like to donate toward the production and shipping, or knows of a need for these masks should contact him through his Facebook page or send an email to jburkhardt0@gmail.com
