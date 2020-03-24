Lawson: Cecil County schools await direction from state, praises county

ELKTON — By next week, Cecil County Public Schools is expected to have an online curriculum fully available should the school closures be extended in Maryland past two weeks through next month or the end of the school year during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"Unfortunately, there was no news at the state level regarding public schools or the possibility of an extended closure," Superintendent Jeff Lawson said in his regular update to families. "We are anxiously awaiting any sort of direction just like you."
After a meeting with the state and other county superintendents, Lawson is anticipating new information from the governor on Wednesday, March 25.
As the school closures are expected to be extended, Lawson ensures that families will see an "increasing level of detail" to supporting students through this time.
In a press conference with Cecil County leaders on Monday, Lawson said that the eight CCPS lunch distribution sites have served more than 10,000 meals within the first six days.
"I can't say enough about our food and nutrition staff and the amazing volunteer network that we've assembled," he said during the conference. "I've been with them throughout this closure and witnessed firsthand how hard they are working and the dedication that is so evident."
Lawson added that he's been in talks with County Executive Alan McCarthy on how to expand the meals initiative with other community partners.
