Hogan secures 500,000 tests from South Korea

ANNAPOLIS — In a “game-changing step forward” Gov. Larry Hogan — with help from Korean-born First Lady Yumi Hogan — has secured additional coronavirus test from South Korea.
On Saturday, in the first flight of its kind, a South Korean passenger airplane carried enough LabGun, PCR testing kits to give Maryland the ability to perform 500,000 COVID-19 test kits supplied by LabGenomics, Hogan said during a press conference Monday afternoon. The South-Korea based company exponentially ramps up Maryland’s testing capabilities _ which have already seen a 5,000 percent increase in recent weeks.
As of Monday afternoon, the governor reported 71,000 completed COVID-19 tests in the state.
This $9 million “worthwhile investment” comes weeks after the comptroller’s prediction of losing more that $2 billion if the stay-at-home order would continue through June.
Quietly, and for 22 straight days, Hogan negotiated this major deal with South Korean and American officials in order to better prepare the state for his four-step plan to recovery. The initiative, called Operation Enduring Friendship, launched on March 28.
The Hogans made a “personal plea” to South Korea for assistance, the governor said during press conference. These conversations started with Lee Soo-Hyuk, the South Korean ambassador to the United States.
“The [Trump] administration made it clear over and over again that they want states to take the lead… so that’s what we did,” Hogan said during the press conference.
Later this week, Gov. Hogan is expected to announce his full plan for the state’s road to recovery. In the meantime, though, he has spoken to the major steps that will thrust Maryland into its reopening: 1) Expanding testing capacity; 2) Increasing hospital surge capacity; 3) Ramping up supply of PPE; and 4) Building a robust contact tracing operation.
“The most critical part of this recovery and the [president’s reopening guidelines] is the capability to do widespread testing,” Hogan said. “The incredible success of Operation Enduring Friendship has not only put on us track to achieve that goal, but it will literally help save the lives of millions of Marylanders.”
