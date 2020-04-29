Hogan mandates testing for nursing home residents and staff

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an executive order requiring universal testing of all residents and staff at all Maryland nursing regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not.
Hogan also announced sending an incident management team to the Eastern Shore to help control outbreaks in poultry plant workers.
Hogan said that of the 20,849 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state as of Wednesday, 4,011 of those cases are at 143 different Maryland nursing homes, accounting for 19 percent of the state’s total. Even more concerning however is that nursing homes account for 46 percent of the 985 deaths resulting from COVID-19, the governor said.
Hogan said testing at nursing homes would be prioritized based upon and imminent outbreak or a current rising threat of an outbreak.
Under the executive order it will also be mandatory for all facilities to comply with state strike teams. Nursing homes will also be required to have a medical professional, such as a physician, nurse practitioner, physician’s assistant or registered nurse evaluate all residents on a daily basis.
Any staff who tests positive will be discharged into isolation, the governor said.
In order to ensure continuity of care, facilities will be required to establish emergency surge staffing plans. To help with the process, Hogan also announced Wednesday that the state will be supplementing its strike teams with “bridge teams” that will provide emergency clinical staffing to nursing homes that are experiencing a crisis.
Hogan said each bridge team will consist of a registered nurse and five to seven aides, which should be sufficient to care for up to 100 nursing home residents per shift. The bridge teams consist of a total of 260 nurses and aides who have been contracted with the Maryland Department of Health.
In addition, Hogan said he was concerned that a few nursing home operators were not complying with state directives. To that end, Hogan announced the appointment of Col. Eric Allely, state surgeon of the Maryland National Guard to serve as an emergency safety and compliance officer for Maryland nursing homes.
Allely will be directing a multi-agency team to ensure compliance with state law, Hogan said.
National supply chain
Hogan said the state has 262 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with poultry workers in Maryland, which has resulted in Wicomico County having the fifth highest case rate of the virus in the state.
“These outbreaks are a serious public health concern and threat to Maryland’s leading agricultural industry and the nation’s food supply chain,” Hogan said.
Hogan said that he, and governors from 17 states who are home to meat processing plants had just completed a call with the White House and warned of the possible interruption of processing due to the virus and its impact on national supply chain issues.
Hogan said that he, Gov. John Carney of Delaware and Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia had sent a letter to President Donald Trump detailing the urgency of the situation and requesting federal assistance.
In response to the issue, Hogan announced sending a Maryland incident management team to the Delmarva region. He said the state had opened a COVID-19 testing site at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury specifically to test workers at area chicken processing plants. He said that the Centers for Disease control would also have a team on the ground in the area later Wednesday and that the state had requested and been granted a Federal Emergency Management Agency liaison to expedite other federal assistance.
Personal apology
Hogan also personally apologized to anyone who has had difficulty dealing with what he called “serious problems” with the state’s unemployment insurance website.
Since the launch of the website, 245,000 accounts have been activate and over 100,000 claims have been filed according to Hogan. The state has handled more claims during the shutdown than the state handled in all of 2019, Hogan said.
“This surge in claims is unprecedented and every single state in American is struggling to handle this volume,” Hogan said.
Hogan said the state is handling 33 new accounts every minute with 780 claims being filed every hour.
“While we have been able to handle this volume better than many other states in the country, it is simply not good enough,” Hogan said. “The IT contractor who developed this site and the department of labor have fallen short of the high standards that we have set. The people of Maryland deserve better and the buck stops with me.”
Healthcare Heroes Day
Hogan gave notice to all front-line medical workers and declared Saturday to be Healthcare Heroes Day. In honor of front-line medical workers several government buildings and stadiums, including the Capitol Building in Annapolis and Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore will be lit up in blue. Hogan said the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels and the U.S. Army’s Thunderbirds will be performing a flyover in honor of healthcare workers. Hogan also asked residents to also join in lighting the state up in blue to honor these heroes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.