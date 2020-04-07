Hogan: Harford, Queen Anne's counties are virus 'hot spots'

BALTIMORE — Gov. Larry Hogan repeatedly sounded the alarm to convince top federal officials the Baltimore-Washington region is an emerging coronavirus hot spot — prompting President Donald Trump’s Administration to designate 12 Maryland jurisdictions as “priority areas.”
Among the jurisdictions are Queen Anne’s County, which as of Tuesday morning, April 7, reported 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The other jurisdictions are in Anne Arundel and Harford counties.
Hogan said during a press conference Tuesday he made nearly 40 phone calls “to everyone in Washington” throughout the last two weeks to make his case, “ringing every alarm bell I could ring ... about the numbers we were starting to see” in the region.
“The numbers justified what I was telling them,” he said, adding that his call list included Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, and other top members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Hogan said he raised the point that, in addition to being home to more than 5 million people, the Baltimore-Washington corridor hosts some of the nation’s top health, research and national security installations, such as the National Institute of Health, the Federal Drug Administration, the National Security Administration, the U.S. Cyber Command and “critical” military bases.
The governor said he was “pleased” to report that he was able to convince the Trump administration to make the Baltimore-Washington hot spot designation, and he thanked federal officials “for listening to our concerns and responding to us.”
Other than Queen Anne’s, Anne Arundel and Harford counties, Hogan said, Baltimore City, as well as Baltimore, Charles, Calvert, Carroll, Howard, Frederick, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, also have been labeled ”hot spots that demand urgent federal attention.”
Maryland now has 4,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a reported 103 virus-related deaths. The Eastern Shore accounted for 117 of the state’s total case count as of Tuesday morning.
