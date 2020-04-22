Hogan announces new supplies, more beds

ANNAPOLIS — Sporting his "Maryland Strong" mask from Route One Apparel — a small business in Laurel — Gov. Larry Hogan announced a second shipment of supplies from South Korea and the reopening of Laurel Medical Center in a press conference this afternoon.
Prince George's County
The former regional hospital will serve the anticipated surge in patients suffering symptoms on COVID-19. The renovations to the facility include 100 hospital beds with 35 intensive care beds and a staff of 400.
The Laurel Regional Hospital was in transition to become an outpatient medical center when, one month ago, President and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System Mohan Suntha got the call to expedite the process in order to respond to the spread of COVID-19.
Prince George's County is a hotspot for the virus. So far, the county has reported more than 150 COVID-related deaths and 3,875 confirmed cases.
The state totals are 631 deaths and 14,775, Hogan reported during the press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
More supplies, more beds
In addition to reopening the facility, Hogan announced that a second shipment from South Korea arrived on Wednesday morning. Hogan did not say exactly what cargo was on the plane, but said that it carried "additional supplies that are going to come in handy."
Hogan said the state will see an increase in patient capacities in the weeks to come. This includes 250 beds at a field hospital at the Baltimore Convention Center; additional general and ICU beds at Adventist Healthcare in Fort Washington and other medical facilities — including 22 surge response tents and beds to address needs at correction centers.
These expansions will surpass the governor's initial goal of 6,000 additional hospital beds to service the needs of COVID-19 patients. These services will provide 6,700 new beds in coming weeks.
Opening Laurel Medical Center checks the second box in the governor's four-block plan to start reopening the state. Expected Friday, Hogan and his COVID-19 response team developed a roadmap to recovery. Its steps include: 1) expanding testing capacity; 2) increasing hospital surge capacity; 3) ramping up supply of PPE; and 4) building a robust contact tracing operation.
To the first "building block," Hogan said that he hopes to test 10,000 people per day — which will be aided by the state's purchase of 500,000 tests from a South Korea-based company.
The COVID-19 response team has also worked to secure millions of personal protective equipment — checking the third box.
"The problem isn't solved," Hogan said, but the team has been able to acquire 5.9 million masks, 2.3 million surgical gowns and 1.1 million face shields — to name a few.
To his fourth point, there are currently 250 contract tracers working with health systems throughout the state. Recently, Hogan joined with Chicago's National Opinion Research Center to quadruple contract tracing capacity. One thousand contract tracers will be trained on a medical data system to help collect and pinpoint information.
