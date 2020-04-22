Health Department reports third COVID-19 related death in Cecil County

Elkton, MD – The Cecil County Health Department on April 21 reported the third confirmed COVID-19- related death of a Cecil County resident. The patient was a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the patient,” said County Executive Alan McCarthy. “Please everyone do your part by following the governor’s orders. Only go out for essential activities and wear a cloth face mask if you do. Together we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Cecil County.”
There are currently 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cecil County. Community transmission is occurring throughout the county, which means everyone is at risk of exposure. If you are sick, please stay home and have someone else pick up essential supplies such as groceries or medicine for you.
The Health Department has investigated the report of a fourth death and a determination has been made that it was not a COVID-19- related death. Data and reports will be amended to reflect the correction.
To protect personal health information, CCHD will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away, nor will CCHD confirm specific information about any individual case.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit the Cecil County Health Department’s web page at cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 410-996-1005 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with any questions.
The Cecil County Health Department, in partnership with the community, strives to improve the health of Cecil County and its residents by providing leadership to find solutions to our health problems through assessment, policy development and assurance of quality health services and education.
