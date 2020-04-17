Gov. Larry Hogan addresses reopening strategy; Superintendent Salmon extends school closures to May 15

ELKTON — Due to the early, aggressive tactics of Marylanders and the state government, Gov. Larry Hogan is looking toward to the eventual reopening of the state "as soon as it safe to do so," he said during a Friday afternoon press conference.
Gov. Hogan is working with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Muriel Bowser on a recovery plan for the region.
After weeks of consultations with the Coronavirus Response Team, a roadmap to reopening the state will be released next week. The recovery plan is based on the four building blocks: 1) Expanding testing capacity; 2) Increasing hospital surge capacity; 3) Ramping up supply of PPE; and 4) Building a robust contact tracing operation.
Maryland has surpassed 11,500 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, with more that 21,500 in the Capital region. This week, the state saw its deadliest period with the overall death toll rising to 818 people in the region — with 425 being residents of Maryland.
However, there has been some good news this week. The number of recovery cases in the state has risen by 22 percent this week.
"I want to get our economy back and things opened as quickly as possible, just as much as everybody does," Hogan said. "But we're also going to have to do that in a safe manner... Our numbers are going up. So, no matter who you talk to, now is not the time to open things up."
Hogan thanked President Donald Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for committing to additional critical relief and funding for the states through the CARES Act.
However, states can still expect revenue shortfalls. Hogan, along with other governors, have called for stimulus funds to ensure that "much needed services" won't be lost during the global pandemic.
"It will also make it much harder for us to have an economic recovery — which is a top priority for the president and for all of America's governors," Hogan said, in absence of federal aid to state governments.
"Now is not the time for partisan politics. We asked for the president's leadership to weigh in and to break the logjam in the U.S. Senate, so that we can get this done for the American people."
The governor's response team is reviewing the guidelines and recommendations that Trump announced yesterday evening. This includes a three-phase plan to reopen state and federal economies. However, before state's can initiate the gradual "comeback" — as stated on the White House website — there's a list of criteria that must be met. This includes a 14-day downward trajectory of confirmed cases.
Hogan, though is looking to hospital intake numbers, ICU rates and death counts in that 14-day requirement. The access to COVID-19 testing kits has dramatically (5,000 percent) increased in a month, as such an increase in confirmed cases is to be expected.
Opening funds to businesses
Maryland small businesses and non-profits have seen millions of dollars in grants and loans that are aimed to help pay wages, maintain operating costs and other shortfalls that these organizations may have encountered during the global pandemic.
One program is $5 million to incentivize Maryland manufacturers to ramp up production of PPE and other supplies to meet the current needs of medical staff. So far, three businesses have been awarded these funds are are doing their part during these unchartered times. These businesses are DVF Corp. in Washington County, Awesome Ninja Labs in Baltimore City and NRL& Associates in Queen Anne's County.
The Maryland Department of Labor is also working on a "one-stop-shop" for application claims in order to better assist residents and decrease call-wait times.
Schools adapt to online learning
State Department of Education Superintendent Karen Salmon, though, extended the school closures until May 15.
"We have to have to go through all four of those... before we can even think about reopening," Salmon said.
The decision to keep schools closed came after deliberations with the State Board of Education, as well as public health officials.
"We will use this time to examine every option and continue to develop a long-term plan for recovery," Salmon said.
Schools will undergo a comprehensive assessment of services, schedules and learning services and submit a continuity plan for recovery.
