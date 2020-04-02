First COVID-19 related death in Cecil County as numbers continue to rise statewide

ELKTON — Late on Tuesday evening, Cecil County reported its first COVID-19 related death. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland as of press time Thursday evening was 2,331, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The Cecil County Health Department reported Thursday that there are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that has caused a global pandemic.
“We can’t stress this enough,” an e-mail from the county said on Thursday. “The Novel Coronavirus is a community-spread pandemic. Every person we come in contact with, and every place we go, is a potential risk to our health as well as our family’s. The most effective way to safeguard yourself is to continue to practice social distancing, wash your hands often, sanitize frequently touched surfaces, sneezes and coughs into a tissue or your elbow. Staying home, if possible, is your best option. These simple measures will help stop the spread of this virus.”
The official government Facebook page shared the following statement Tuesday evening regarding the first COVID-19 death in Cecil County:
“We are saddened to learn of the first confirmed COVID-19-related fatality in Cecil County this evening. Our thoughts are extended to the family and friends of the individual who passed. We will provide more details tomorrow as we receive them from the Cecil County Health Department. Be safe, Cecil County, and God bless.”
The Maryland Department of Health’s COVID-19 information as of press time includes 36 listed deaths, up from 18 deaths listed on the morning of April 1.
582 people have been hospitalized statewide for COVID-19 as of press time, and 81 have been released from isolation, according to the state’s Department of Health.
Cases by city/county listed by the Department of Health as of March 31 include:
Allegany with 1,
Anne Arundel with 206,
Baltimore City with 265,
Baltimore County with 353,
Calvert with 22,
Caroline with 4,
Carroll with 105,
Cecil with 23,
Charles with 69,
Dorchester with 1,
Frederick with 45,
Garrett with 3,
Harford with 37,
Howard with 152,
Kent with 5,
Montgomery with 498,
Prince George’s with 473,
Queen Anne’s with 8,
St. Mary’s with 27,
Somerset with 4,
Talbot with 4,
Washington with 17,
Wicomico with 7,
and Worcester with 5.
Cases by age range include:
0-9 years: 9 cases
10-19 years: 46 cases
20-29 years: 286 cases
30-39 years: 410 cases
40-49 years: 437 cases
50-59 years: 471 cases
60-69 years: 357 cases
70-79 years: 217 cases
80+ years: 98 cases.
