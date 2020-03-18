ELKTON — A welcomed distraction.
That’s what the leaders of the Feed the Kids Spring 2020 group believe — and why the team of 51 volunteers drops off schools lunches (among other things) daily to children around Cecil County.
The effort started when Jen Langeluttig and Steve Phillips, residents of Perryville, were having a conversation about the “predicament” some families may be in if they are unable to get to the school-pickups for daily lunches.
“For us it started locally,” Langeluttig said, “covering the needs of local kids.”
But, they realized, children across the county may need help, too. Langeluttig, Phillips and Jessica Berstler “took the ball and ran with it,” Langeluttig said.
With the use of spreadsheets and devoted community members, Feed the Kids has expanded to just about everywhere of need in the county. Through the use of an online form, families can request a lunch to be delivered to their home. Volunteers are also walking the form door-to-door.
“We have feet on the pavement to make sure nobody is being missed,” Phillips said.
“Friends,” as the group is calling folks receiving lunches, may receive the lunches daily. It’s a continuance of the “super system” that Cecil County Public Schools put in place to ensure children are still eating lunch during the governor-mandated school shut down.
There is limited, if any, face-to-face contact at the CCPS pick-up locations and families can request that drop-offs be set on doorsteps — or any other way they feel comfortable as the fear of spreading COVID-19 coronavirus looms over the country.
“We want to be as cognizant of the hunger in the county,” Phillips said. “When it comes to coronavirus or hunger, we should make sure nobody is going hungry.”
The outpouring of help has been “bittersweet,” Berstler said, adding that there has been nothingbut positive feedback from the community. “It’s a little sad that this is not happening every day.”
“It’s a testament to what Cecil County is about,” Langeluttig said. “When it comes down to it, there is more good than there is bad in the world, and when the community needs to ban together, they do it without question.”
