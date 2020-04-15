'Everyone is working at capacity': Cecil chamber leaders speak about COVID-19

RISING SUN — Thanks to the pandemic, many businesses in Cecil County have slowed down or closed. Many in the community are wondering: How many will survive?
In talking with representatives of the chambers of commerce, none were prepared at this time to offer predictions.
“I don’t believe it to be the position of anyone to make open comment on others’ businesses during this time,” said Christie McDevitt with the North East Chamber. “Anything can happen, and it is a very delicate assumption to make.”
Jamie Bennett, president of the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce, echoed this comment.
“We are worried about the impact this crisis has on all our customers and rather than pre-select winners or losers, or question either the policies or execution of others, we have determined to take ownership for what we can do rather than what we cannot do,” Bennett said Tuesday.
“We are committed days, nights and weekends to do our part to work with every customer who asks for help and to help them determine what are the most effective aids we can put in place.”
Jessica Price, director of the Elkton Chamber and Alliance, said this unique situation is pushing every aspect of daily life to its limits — and that the business community isn’t immune.
“I believe at every level of the government, there is an understanding of how important small businesses are to our economy,” said Price.
“The problem is that there will never be enough until business is able to return as usual. Everyone is working at capacity.”
Like many other businesses, McDevitt and places like Plumpton Park Zoo realize the needs of those on the front lines are greater in this time of crisis.
“The candy store is too small to facilitate any type of production for essential items,” said McDevitt, who owns North East Chocolates.
“But we donated our extra nitrile gloves and have coordinated with the Cecil County Government to promote countywide emergency contacts and weekly updates on carry-out/delivery food options.”
Plumpton Park Zoo did likewise, donating masks, gloves and disposable lab coats to Calvert Manor Health Care this week. It was part of a donation drive led by Rising Sun, which included donations from Stephen’s Hair Works.
While he was moved by the outpouring of town businesses and residents, Travis Marion, mayor of Rising Sun, bemoaned the crisis, saying it has had an effect on what had been a growth boom.
“It’s definitely hurt what was a lot of momentum,” Marion said at a recent update of the emergency situation in his town. “We are still working on projects including a complete revival of Main Street but this put a pause in all that.”
And while all the various state and federal aid programs geared toward small business sounds like a good idea, McDevitt offered a different, potentially quicker idea.
“Although the actions during the COVID pandemic have been relatively swift in distributing relief checks, they will not be enough and the communication has been disjointed,” she said via email.
“In lieu of trying to gather and allocate funds, a local restaurant owner made a great point that the State could easily defer money owed on recent Sales & Use Tax and/or Payroll Tax which would provide immediate relief.”
Price added that her office is doing more to work on behalf of its member businesses.
“We have been attending all of the webinars and teleconferences that our businesses do not have the time to because they are busy dealing with the crisis,” she said.
“Now we are working on repurposing grants that can be used by our small businesses by month’s end ... that will help our businesses recover from the COVID-19 crisis.”
Restaurants are allowed to continue operating as an essential business, but dining in is not an option. Take out or delivery is typically all that is allowed. McDevitt collected all the contact information for these eateries all over the county and has posted a chart showing who is open and which offer delivery service.
Businesses that were forced to close, such as hair salons, barber shops, gyms and nail salons, are offering gift certificates on their websites as a means of support, creating income to cover rent or mortgage and offering some level of support to its unemployed staff.
Debbie Brown, newly-minted executive director of the Cecil County Chamber, said the chamber’s role these days includes cheerleader and encourager.
“What we are seeing as a Chamber is businesses finding creative ways to keep going by using technology, social media, and virtual programs to keep the community connected and engaged,” Brown said. “This may indeed become part of our permanent future, not just a temporary fix.”
“When we think outside the box, we can find solutions rather than just problems,” she added.
