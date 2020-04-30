Elkton restaurant and bakery helps community during pandemic

ELKTON — Like everyone in Cecil County, Isabel Hernandez never expected to be in the middle of a global pandemic.
"I never imagined in my life we'd all be dealing with something of this magnitude," Hernandez, owner of Spork Cafe, Bakery and Market, 102 West Main St. in Elkton.
She hasn't even owned the business a year and like everyone else, she's worried.
When Gov. Larry Hogan issued the executive order in March closing all but essential businesses, Hernandez did what a lot of others did; looked for a way to survive.
"My business model was around people working and needing lunch in a 20 minute lunch break," she said.
With both court systems closed and connected businesses scaled back or telecommuting, Hernandez turned her attention to serving those essential workers or helping those who wanted to help.
That's how MatchAMeal was born.
"Every meal you buy, we match it and donate it to a specific workplace or department," she said.
Individual purchase tallies are stockpiled to make a larger order of food, while those wishing to make a larger donation can do so.
"If you buy 10 meals we donate 10 meals," she said.
Since MatchAMeal began donations of sandwiches, wraps, soups, macaroni and cheese, cookies and brownies have been delivered to ChristianaCare Union Hospital, Cecil County Sheriff's Office, Cecil County Detention Center, and Calvert Manor Health Care to name a few. However there are other front line workers that have also been gifted with MatchAMeal.
"We took it to Food Lion. They are essential workers too," she said. "They get yelled at because the store doesn't have something and it's not their fault."
Businesses such as Crouse Auto Body, Palette & The Page and Cecil County Board of Realtors have participated so far meaning over 800 meals have been served to these essential employees.
We have an incredible community, Amazing people!" she said. "Many customers want to help us (small businesses) and they also want to do something for the frontline workers. Spork MatchAMeal does exactly that."
It's also keeping her staff employed, but Hernandez said business is still well below what it should be for this time of year; as much as 90% lower.
"I decided day one I did not want to lose my employees even if I had to pay them out of my own personal savings," Hernandez said. "I have an incredible team and as long as they wanted to continue to work we would stay open."
She also offers Spork@Home family meals to go with curbside pick up. The May 1 meal is chicken pot pie. There's also a family breakfast option.
Hernandez has noticed during the stay-at-home order that there are three distinct groups that have formed; people at home who won't go out at all, people who go out occasionally and get carry-out, and people who don't care about the restrictions and travel as if there's no worries. She wants to cater to all of them, offering curbside pick-up, delivery and MatchAMeal.
"There are a lot of people out there who just want to help," Hernandez said. "And help a local business."
You can learn more about MatchAMeal and Spork@Home on the Spork Cafe Facebook page. If you are ready to order go to https://go.lavutogo.com/sporkcafe?fbclid=IwAR0Djf8lTzojzMOe8ZX_Jn8FgqthAqIpzk0u_FJpAjp1PJkcyu-W6ZW450s
