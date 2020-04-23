Elkton postpones May election, opts out of mail-in voting

ELKTON — On May 12, residents of Elkton would have been at the polls, but the global pandemic of coronavirus has led to the suspension of the local election. The election will be held within 120 days of the delay announcement.
During its April 15 virtual meeting, the Elkton mayor and commissioners passed a resolution that postpones the May 2020 election for two commissioner seats. This rule follows a March 5 declaration of emergency and catastrophic health emergency proclamation and March 30 order by Gov. Larry Hogan, which allows municipalities to suspend the Local Government Article of the Maryland Code, Title 4, Subtitle 3 and amend dates or method of elections.
This rule, utilized by the town of Elkton, is meant to minimize the “threat to human health caused by the transmission of COVID-19 in Maryland necessitated that individuals in the State of Maryland refrain from congregating, which historically occurs during municipal elections at polling locations, further enabling the potential transmission of COVID-19 and the threat to the public health, welfare, and safety,” according the the resolution.
Commissioners Charles Givens and Earl Piner are running this election cycle, with two contenders — Ed Gilbin and Cody Kirk — challenging for the at-large seats. The election will be rescheduled within 120 days of the the announcement.
Those who are elected by a special election conducted by the Board of Supervisors of Elections will serve the regular term until June 2024, unless otherwise stipulated.
No mail-in election for Elkton
The executive order allows for a change in method, conduct or voting system in order to hold an election — so long as the amendment ensures accurate vote count and certification of the results. Elkton town chose not to opt for a mail-in vote due as it would prove “very expensive” to taxpayers, according to an Elkton official.
“While we do provide the ability for absentee voting during a ‘normal’ election, conducting a face-to-face election provides a greater level of security, as everything takes place in one room,” the official said.
If the mail-in vote was used in Elkton, it may have been in vain — assuming voter counts follow their current trend. In 2018, the voter turnout was 3 percent — or 280 votes to the 7,590 registered voters. Though 2018 represented the lowest Elkton voter turn out in the town’s recorded history, years previous hadn’t reached even 20 percent. The year 1990 saw the highest voter turn out, with 47 percent.
However, despite low turn out, residents come together for the day’s events year after year.
“When we have the actual election,” the official added, “you’ll see one of the great things about our town — voters often see people that they’ve not seen for a while and you’ll hear positive interaction just about all day long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.