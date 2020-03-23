Elkton officials: Keep unwanted items out to sewer

ELKTON — As the increased demand for toilet paper and sanitary wipes continues in Cecil County grocery stores and across the state and nation, the Town of Elkton reminds residents to dispose of these items properly.
Town officials asked residents not to flush sanitizing wipes, baby wipes, diapers, cloth items, food wrappers or other non-toilet paper materials down the toilet. Once in the sewer system, these items clog wastewater pumping equipment and "are detrimental to the Town's wastewater collection and treatment system," Elkton town officials said in a release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still assessing Coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission through sewage, though it is possible. The risk of transmission this way is currently classified as low.
However, residents must be cognizant of the damage potential to municipal systems. Put these items in the trash for regular collection each week.
As concerns about COVID-19 transmission continue, Elkton residents and others should regularly disinfect homes and surfaces during this time. Thoroughly clean surfaces, linens and clothes, and keep up with personal hygiene.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing disposable gloves while cleaning, and discarding them after each use. If reusable gloves are preferable, ensure that they are dedicated to cleaning and disinfecting surfaces only, and for no other purpose.
COVID-19 is known to stay on surfaces over the course of several days. It is encouraged that residents should regularly disinfect surfaces. If the area is dirty (after kitchen use, dusty, etc.), it should be scrubbed down with detergent/soap prior to disinfecting with bleach or alcohol solutions. These solutions should be at least 70 percent alcohol, according to the CDC.
When doing laundry for someone who had contracted the virus, wear disposable gloves and discard after each use. If not, wash hands after finishing the laundry.
Be sure to disinfect clothes hampers and other surfaces that clothes may tough to limit the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.