DOJ money coming to law enforcement for COVID-19 help

BALTIMORE — A portion of the more than $12 million granted by the U.S. Department of Justice to law enforcement agencies is coming to this area to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Elkton Police, New Castle County Police and Newark Police Department and Harford County Sheriff’s Office will get money to help add to the resources of each agency.
“Law enforcement and public safety officials are facing extraordinary challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “These resources will help support their efforts to promote public safety during this difficult time.”
Hur said DOJ is also working quickly to disburse another $5.4 million for Maryland police, which would be made available within days of being awarded.
The sheriff’s office is getting $58,008 in supplemental funding, with $45,858 coming to Elkton. Harford County won $97,429. In Delaware, New Castle County Police gets $548,419 with $55,988 going to the Newark Police Department.
According to the DOJ funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities. The money can be applied retroactively to expenses incurred back to Jan. 20.
