Delaware's number of coronavirus cases rises to 119

As of Wednesday evening, Delaware has 119 confirmed coronavirus cases, an increase of 15 from Tuesday.
Of the patients, 79 are from New Castle County, 14 are from Kent County, and 26 are from Sussex County.
Fourteen are hospitalized, and seven are critically ill. Four are fully recovered.
The patients range in age from 1 to 90 and include 58 men and 61 women.
The source of exposure for many of these positive cases is unknown, which indicates community spread of the virus is occurring in the state, officials said.
Symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, are most similar to lower respiratory infections with patients having fever, cough, and shortness of breath. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection at this time. While in some cases illnesses can be severe and require hospitalization, many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain, and fever-reducing medications.
