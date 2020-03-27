Closings and cancellations due to COVID-19

If your church, organization, business or club has made the decision to cancel, postpone or reschedule an event or activity in relation to the pandemic send an email with all the details to jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com.
Here’s what we know so far:
CECIL COUNTY HAS 9 CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19
There is a State of Emergency declared in Cecil County.
Government
By 5 p.m. Friday all daycares in Maryland must close, unless the children in their care have parents deemed essential, and they agree to take the children of first responders. Larger free centers have been established in the state as well. There’s no word on where these centers are or if they are near or in Cecil County.
Maryland’s Superintendent of Schools, Karen Salmon, has extended the closure of public schools across the state to April 24.
That extends the previous closure another four weeks.
Educators are now working on plans for alternate classrooms and online instruction.
Gov. Larry Hogan urged all Maryland residents to take the shelter in place directive seriously to quell the spread of COVID-19. Hogan said Monday he was upset to see people over the weekend defying the mandate from the CDC to limit groups to 10 people or less and maintain social distancing.
Taxpayer Services Call Centers within the Maryland Comptroller’s Office are now closed.
Until the office closures end, taxpayers can only reach the office by sending an email to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. The 1-800-MD-TAXES line will be out of service. Staff continue to work processing refunds.
Individual and corporate taxpayer deadlines have been extended to July 15. Most business tax payments are delayed until June 1.
Access to Perry Point Veterans Affairs Medical Center has been closed within the Community Park of Perryville. Anyone wishing to gain access to the facility must enter through the truck entry off Marion Tapp Parkway.
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has closed all its branches and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program facilities.
Any appointments are canceled. All drivers licenses and other certifications issued by the state are effective until further notice, if the expiration date falls after March 11.
Vehicle registration renewal, insurance compliance, change of address and flag fee information will still be available online at mva.maryland.gov
All Cecil County parks are open to the public, however playground equipment is off limits. All parks and recreation programs and facilities rentals are cancelled.
Cecil County’s Administration Building at 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton is closed to the public, with entry by appointment only.
Employees will be screened before being permitted to enter the building. The screening will consist of 8 questions and a temperature assessment. Anyone that enters the building for any type of meeting inside the building will be similarly screened.
With the building being closed, and meetings not allowed by declaration of the state of emergency, the council has decided to start offering conference calls for council sessions.
You will have the option to watch it live online at ccgov.org/council and via telephone by calling 1-646-876-9923. Whichever source listeners will have the chance to participate in the meeting where appropriate.
This begins April 7.
Cecil County Commuter Connection will be suspended indefinitely. Anyone who needs help with transport contact Cecil Transit at 410-996-5295, option 2.
The Cecil County Health Department has been closed and all employees that can telework are being asked to do that. Services are still being provided. Call 410-996-5550 with any questions.
Cecil College has moved its instruction online. Career and Community Education and workforce training classes are cancelled through April 9. Labs and onsite clinical rotations are also suspended for the two weeks.
Students of CCPS may pick up free food, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until noon at Cecilton, Cecil Manor, Holly Hall, Thomson Estates, Perryville and North East Elementary Schools, Elkton High School and Janes United Methodist Church. School officials and volunteers hope to give three meals from each site by the end of the week. For now it is a bagged breakfast and lunch, free to any child 18 and under. Delivery is available to those without transportation.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has re-opened enrollment so anyone who needs health insurance can get coverage. New enrollees will have coverage beginning April 1. Gov. Larry Hogan’s state of emergency triggered the new enrollment period to help those who may need health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Health concerns are heightened for many families, and Maryland is in a state of emergency. We are grateful for the support of our insurance companies in opening this additional special enrollment for uninsured residents,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.
To enroll or shop policies go to marylandhbe.com
Some Perryville employees have been laid off and those remaining are now working 30-hour work weeks.
“A combination of furloughs and layoffs will be instituted for town personnel to cover budgetary shortfalls from lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic” the updated Declaration of Civil Emergency Update #3 reads.
Rising Sun, Perryville, and Elkton town halls are closed but some operations are still available including permits, paying water and sewer bills and other interaction.
Likewise Port Deposit town hall is also closed to walk-in visits from the public. To contact a specific department go to www.elkton.org or portdeposit.org
Perryville’s town hall is now completely closed on Fridays.
Customers of Rising Sun’s water and sewer system who pay their bill online would be refunded the convenience charge until further notice. Late fees and shut offs are suspended as well.
Elkton utility customers can drop off payments in the secure box in the front lobby of Elkton Town Hall or pay online at https://payments.tprosecure.com/md/elkton/paymentcenter/paymenta.asp
Rising Sun Historic Preservation and the planning commission meetings are cancelled.
While Rising Sun’s parks are open, there is barrier tape on the playground equipment to keep anyone from touching or playing on a potentially contaminated surfaces.
Towns will continue to issue permits, although interior inspections will only be performed if it is a matter of safety or health.
Police and public works in each jurisdiction will continue as usual.
The March 31 docket for Cecil County toll violations with E-ZPass has been canceled.
The Cecil County Detention Center has suspended all inmate visitation including volunteers and clergy. Religious services are also suspended until further notice.
Rooted In Our Community, a seminar to help everyone understand Cecil County’s farming community, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the fall. It was to have taken place March 28.
All branches of Cecil and Harford County Public Libraries will be closed until further notice. All activities and programs are also cancelled. Any materials checked out now will not be due back until the libraries re-open.
Cecil County does, however, have online resources including Hoopla, which offers movies, books, and audio books online for free at hoopladigital.com. There are also a wide variety of online classes available at the library website https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/
Elkton Parks and Recreation has cancelled all activities and room rentals through April 26. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 410-620-7964 or by email at parks@elkton.org with questions.
Cecil County Animal Services has postponed Petsapalooza on March 28.
Also CCAS is taking donations for the animals in its care. Dog and cat food, treats, toys can be left in a donation box to the rear of the shelter at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway south of Chesapeake City.
The State of the County Address, which was scheduled for March 19 and hosted by the North East Chamber of Commerce, was postponed. A new date will be set soon according to chamber officials.
Schools
The Rising Sun High School Banquet, typically held each May, has been postponed. Kim Dugan Johnson, treasurer of the RSHS Alumni Association, said the event would instead be held Sept. 19. Newsletters and reservation forms will be mailed to alumni members in August.
For more information call 410-658-5043.
The 50th Anniversary Gala for St. Mark’s High School, which was set for March 27, has been cancelled.
**
Bethany Christian School in Oxford, Pa. cancelled the March 19 Spaghetti Dinner and the High School Information Night that was to take place at the school March 24. New dates will be set for both events.
Schools in Cecil County which are part of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will be closed through May 18. All CYM sports programs are also suspended. All masses and devotions will be held but attendance is not mandatory.
**
Community
Singer-songwriter Melanie Bailiff, who hails from Cecil County, has had to cancel a benefit concert she was doing at Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air, Md. Bailiff hopes to reschedule the concert, which is a benefit for Hannah’s Hope, an organization working to end human trafficking.
The Cecil County Help Center in Elkton is now closed to the public. If you are in need of emergency food, please contact Cecil County Department of Social Services at 410-996-0100 for screening and referral.
**
COVID-19 testing is now available at ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton by appointment only. Patients must obtain a prescription from their primary care doctor to get the test conducted. Your doctor will determine if you meet the criteria.
There are new regulations on visitors and the number of people allowed in certain patient areas at the hospital. No visitors are allowed at the hospital or outpatient services until further notice, with the following exceptions:
*One visitor is permitted for patients in end-of-life care.
*One visitor is permitted to support laboring mothers.
*One support person is permitted for patients in the emergency department or outpatient practices.
*Two visitors are permitted for pediatric patients.
*Visitors who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as fever or cough should not come to the hospital or outpatient services.
Visiting hours are 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and all visitors must be 18 or older.
Project Clean Stream, which was set for April 4 at various locations in Cecil County, has been postponed.
Rising Sun Little League has, effective immediately, cancelled all activities. League officials hope to be able to begin the season April 6.
Meanwhile adults will gather on the fields every Saturday at 8 a.m. to get ready for that start.
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation has suspended all tax preparation programs, including Tax-Aide in Cecil County. Local spokeswoman Sue Anne Grier said it is unknown if the free preparation service would resume before the tax deadline.
The National Division of the Recognized Horse Trials, which were scheduled to take place April 10-12 at Fair Hill, have been cancelled according to organizers from Fair Hill International and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
“In compliance with the current Maryland State Of Emergency regulations, as well as (US Equestrian Federation) directives, we feel it is in the best interest of competitors, officials & volunteers to cancel our National divisions at this time,” reads a release issued Saturday night.
All entry fees will be refunded.
The 3rd Annual Mayor’s Lucky Charm 5K in Elkton, which was set for March 14 in Meadow Park, was postponed. A new date is being determined.
The Elkton Alliance Citizen of the Year Banquet, which was scheduled for March 26, will be rescheduled once a new date can be established.
**
**
Churches
St. Peter’s Anglican Church at Maloney and Frenchtown Roads in Elkton will not hold worship services this Sunday.
**
St. Mary Anne’s Garden Market has been cancelled this year. It was to be held the first Friday and Saturday in May. Vendors are being notified.
Wright’s AME Church in Elkton has cancelled its March 29 worship service but all are welcome to join the congregational time via conference call beginning at 11 a.m. Call 712-775-7270 and enter code 711623#
All other activities at the church are cancelled.
The Episcopal Diocese of Easton, which includes Episcopal churches in Cecil County, will not worship with their congregations through May 10, according to an announcement made Wednesday by The Right Rev. San Marray, bishop.
“Parishes are given the latitude to explore responsible ways of offering the Holy Communion/Morning Prayer without in-person or face to face contact,” the bishop’s missive reads.
This eight-week hiatus runs through the Christian observance of Lent including Holy week and the celebrations of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
The CDC has ordered that no group or organization should hold a meeting of 10 people or more.
“It is imperative that our church be an example to our neighbors of unity, responsibility, compassion and adherence to directives from state and federal agencies,” Marray said. “When their directives change, assume ours will change to match.”
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has cancelled all worship services and activities at every congregation, which includes Cecil County’s Catholic churches until further notice.
The announcement came from The Right Rev. Bishop Francis Malooly.
“We do not take this action lightly and without prayerful consideration,” Malooly said. “We must put the health and well-being of our parishioners first. I invite the faithful to stay connected to their parish community electronically, and to participate in Mass via television and the Internet, during this challenging time.”
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Liberty Grove Road in Colora has cancelled its April 4 Turkey Supper. It will return in the fall.
Elkton Presbyterian Church has cancelled all church activities including worship services until further notice. The Food Pantry and Financial Outreach Office is also closed during this time, however the Elkton Community Kitchen will continue to serve lunch on Friday, providing bagged lunch from the back door of the church at 209 East Main St. Call the church office 410-398-4636 for further updates.
**
**
Non-profits
Octoraro Watershed Association has canceled its March 26 Annual Dinner Meeting. It may be rescheduled in September. The Spring Clean Up of the Octoraro Reservoir could be held at the end of April. Lastly, the Spring macro-invertebrate sampling is postponed.
Cecil County YMCA in Elkton is closed and will stay closed until at least March 30.
In a statement from Robbie Gill, chief executive officer of YMCA of the Chesapeake, offered several online resources for those looking for a workout in the interim. There’s a YMCA 360 program on YouTube and Les Mills On Demand Workouts available free of charge.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program and Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit has closed and all riding lessons are cancelled until further notice.
**
**
Businesses
Any business owners interested in applying for the range of programs offered by the Small Business Administration can get help from Maura Van Syckle, Cecil County counselor with the northern region of Maryland’s Small Business Development Center.
Syckle recently participated in a webinar on emergency relief resources and can offer businesses step by step assistance with the SBA loans and grants being offered.
For those who want to attend, there is a March 26 webinar at 1 p.m. To register for the free event go here: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16164
Pizza Boy in Rising Sun Towne Center closed March 22 and will stay closed for the next two weeks, its owner announced on Facebook.
Vince Sestito said the pandemic has him concerned for family, friends and customers.
“We are not taking any chances of contracting or passing the virus to our customers or our family members. Many of us have small children at home and don’t want to take the risk,” he said. “ I’m sorry it has come to this, but rest assured we will be back once this mess is over. Thank you for understanding.”
Crave Eatery on North Bridge Street in Elkton is offering $10 Fridge Meals on Friday, Saturday and Monday that have about two pounds of food to go for dinner when you get home. There’s a different meal offered each day, with a wide swath of free delivery available. Plus, they are trying to collect “Feed a Friend” donations to provide up to 500 free meals for someone in need.
Go here to learn more or to order: https://squareup.com/store/craveeatery?fbclid=IwAR0TDX-xve8wdEXTLVewKSnmz-qHB9m866OwvnookjHiFXDxnT5TCsUmpM0
The chambers of commerce throughout Cecil County have put together lists of all restaurants that continue to operate, although with carry out or delivery only. (Check the photos to see complete lists where you can get great, fresh food and support local business at this difficult time)
**
If your business needs employees or has other COVID-19 news to share, especially of you have any good survival tips, share them with the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. Send an email to klewis@cecilchamber.com
Martin’s in Rising Sun is in search of part time and temporary help. Amazon is about to begin the process of adding 80 employees to the distribution center in Principio Business Park.
Aldi’s and Walgreens also need additional employees and Cecil County is looking to hire temporary clinicians.
How has your business been impacted by COVID-19 and all the moves taken to stop its spread?
The Cecil County Office of Economic Development is asking small business owners to complete a short survey, which can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TD6L75Q
Similarly the Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce also has a survey for its membership. The Chester County Business Impact Assessment for COVID-19 can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/chescoimpact
Harford Bank, with two Elkton branches, Bridge and High Street and in the Southfield Park Center, has closed all it’s lobbies, allowing customer traffic only through the drive in windows.
Online banking and ATMs remain in service.
**
**
While in the process of transitioning to Gordmans, Peebles will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from noon until 6 on Sunday. Owned by Stage, Peebles is undergoing more frequent daily cleaning, paying attention to frequently touched areas.
**
APGFCU has closed all its lobbies and extended drive-thru hours.
Branches without drive-thru will be closed, including the new Rising Sun Towne Center location and Cecil College, although the ATMs will be available.
Those branches with drive-thru, on Route 40 in North East and Route 40 in Elkton, will have an additional 90 minutes, or until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Online, telephone and mobile banking is still available.
Martin’s in Rising Sun is now offering curbside pharmacy pick up for seniors and those with compromised immunities. Starting March 25 the pharmacy will open at 6 a.m. to accommodate those older shoppers who are invited in from 6 a.m. until 7 a.m. The early pharmacy opening will take place every Wednesday until further notice.
The curbside pharmacy pick up is also a new service available to all seniors. Pay for the prescriptions by calling the pharmacy with a credit card number. Once ready, park in the Martin’s Direct spaces marked in front of the Rising Sun Town Center store and call the pharmacy again to let them know you have arrived.
Lastly, Martin’s is also offering free UPS mailing of prescriptions for senior customers..
Dollar General Stores are also closing an hour earlier for the same reason, and will offer its first hour of opening each morning to seniors.
Food Lion and Big Lots, meanwhile have set purchasing limits on essentials including hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, dish soap, toilet paper, paper towels, bleach, rubbing alcohol and peroxide.
Like just about every restaurant, pub, and cafe in Cecil and neighboring counties, Kitty Knight House in Georgetown is also offering curbside and delivery from their menu. The Kitty is also inviting fans of the historic restaurant to purchase gift cards now for use later once regular dining is re-established.
**
Mary Ann Scully, bank chairwoman and CEO, acknowledged not all services can be accomplished in a drive-through window but those customers should call the Bel Air, Md. branch, 410-515-3000, and make arrangements for an in-person visit.
Like most financial institutions, Howard Bank also has full-service online banking and a mobile app. Go to www.howardbank.com for details or call 410-878-3355 to reach the Rising Sun branch.
Armstrong, the cable and internet provider for western Cecil County, northern Harford County and Chester County, Pa., has announced it has relaxed data allowances for its internet subscribers for the next 60 days. It is also opening hot spot areas to the public for free use. To find a hot spot near you go to https://armstrongonewire.com/Internet/WirelessLocations
That four-course Bourbon Dinner at The Bayard House in Chesapeake City has been cancelled. A new date is being decided. Anyone who cannot make the new date and already has tickets for the March 27 event will get a refund.
Chesapeake Utilities is following guidelines set by CDC and will close its offices to all public foot traffic. The company announced that rule would be in place until the risk of COVID-19 has subsided. Bills can be paid online and service disconnections are suspended.
**
The Art Den LLC in Rising Sun is offering art kits for all ages in accordance with the executive order closing non-essential businesses to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Check their Facebook page for details.
The Palette and the Page in Elkton has cancelled its April 3 Opening Reception. Instead, the art on display for March will remain in place until the end of April. Meanwhile the partners of the shop have agreed to shut the studio for the time being, but continue to sell online at paletteandpage.com/shop
**
Rita’s in Elkton and North East have postponed their annual First Day of Spring event, which was set for March 19. Look for a new day when they will give away small cups of water ice and celebrate.
Priapi Gardens in Cecilton has rescheduled its 3rd Annual Oyster Fest for April 25 from 1 until 4 p.m.
Citing the hardships that may effect some with lost work due to quarantine situations connected to COVID-19 Delmarva Power has decided to temporarily cease issuing cut-off notices and will waive new late payment fees until at least May 1.
Those with trouble making a payment should contact the utility immediately to make arrangements and get information on assistance from agencies that can help.
Likewise, anyone whose power has already been shut off by the utility should call 800-375-7117 and begin the reconnection process. A DPL official will help you make payment arrangements and connect you with agencies to assist you in getting up to date.
Also, Delmarva Power is warning customers about the additional headache of scammers. These scam calls threaten shut off of electric, which cannot happen during this state of emergency.
{span}”It is unfortunate that scammers are using the public’s concerns around health and financial uncertainty to deceive and further harm our customers,” said Derrick Dickens, senior vice president and Chief Customer Officer for Pepco Holdings, which includes Delmarva Power. “We want to provide our customers with tools and information that can help ward off would be scammers and help put a stop to these ongoing scamming attempts.” {/span}
{span}Any customer who believes he or she has been the target of a scam is urged to contact their local police and call Delmarva Power immediately at 800-375-7117 to report the situation. {/span}
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all non-essential businesses in Maryland closed Monday and spelled out a $175 million funding package to help small businesses and non profits survive closure, a slashed workforce, or assistance with building a workforce that can work from home.
That followed his announcement last week that all bars, theaters, gyms, casinos and racetracks must close to stop the spread of COVID-19.
That Emergency Order includes Hollywood Casino in Perryville and Fair Hill Racing.
He has also ordered all restaurants to close dining areas and only serve with drive thru or delivery. He has closed all malls and entertainment centers.
Hogan changed his earlier order banning large gatherings of 250 people or more, changing that to first 50, then down to 10 people, adding that failure to do so is a criminal offense.
“It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the state comply with the law,” Hogan said. “Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars ... is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”
