ELKTON — Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera ordered Wednesday the Maryland circuit courts will allow land record filings during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency.
Any instruments that must be recorded will be allowed to continue in the land records office of the circuit court until further notice. Instruments may also be recorded electronically or through drop boxes at the court.
Those looking to find titles searches may do so though the Maryland Land Records at MDLandRec.net; the site provides access to documents through the state judiciary and the Maryland State Archives.
A digital image reference system is also available at Plats.net. This service preserves and makes accessible all plats filed with the Land Office and Maryland’s circuit courts.
