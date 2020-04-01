Cecil County reports first COVID-19 death

ELKTON — Late on Tuesday evening, Cecil County's official government Facebook page shared the following statement regarding the first COVID-19 coronavirus death in Cecil County:
"We are saddened to learn of the first confirmed COVID-19-related fatality in Cecil County this evening. Our thoughts are extended to the family and friends of the individual who passed. We will provide more details tomorrow as we receive them from the Cecil County Health Department. Be safe, Cecil County, and God bless."
The Maryland Department of Health's COVID-19 information as of March 31 includes 1,660 confirmed cases statewide with 18 listed deaths. The Cecil County death is not included in that number, as the Health Department updates at 10 a.m. each day.
429 people have been hospitalized statewide for COVID-19, and 53 have been released from isolation, according to the state's Department of Health.
Cases by city/county listed by the Department of Health as of March 31 include:
Anne Arundel with 127,
Baltimore City with 187,
Baltimore County with 227,
Calvert with 15,
Caroline with 4,
Carroll with 92,
Cecil with 14,
Charles with 40,
Frederick with 33,
Garrett with 3,
Harford with 25,
Howard with 117,
Kent with 3,
Montgomery with 388,
Prince George's with 341,
Queen Anne's with 4,
St. Mary's with 15,
Somerset with 1,
Talbot with 3,
Washington with 11,
Wicomico with 7, and Worcester with 3.
Cases by age range include:
0-9 years: 6 cases
10-19 years: 32 cases
20-29 years: 215 cases
30-39 years: 290 cases
40-49 years: 304 cases
50-59 years: 335 cases
60-69 years: 260 cases
70-79 years: 157 cases
80+ years: 61 cases.
