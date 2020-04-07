Cecil County nursing homes, assisted living, COVID-19 free

ELKTON — While there are 80 plus nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Maryland battling outbreaks of the deadly COVID-19 virus, none of these centers are located in Cecil County according to Lauren Levy, health officer for the Cecil County Health Department.
Levy said Monday that there are no reports locally that the novel coronavirus has been detected in the three nursing homes and 17 assisted living facilities.
On March 10 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued "strong guidance" to these facilities to restrict visitation and adhere to the current protocols regarding contact, social distancing and cleaning. However with outbreaks in these long term care and rehabilitation centers, resulting in more than 50 cases and at least 10 deaths among the medically fragile populations. Now the orders include issuing protective gear to staff and expedited testing for those suspected on being infected with novel coronavirus.
The virus is especially vicious to those with pre-existing conditions such as COPD, emphysema, heart disease and those who are immunocompromised.
Donna Harrity, owner of Aging Life Guides in Elkton, said while the situation is scary in these nursing and rehabilitation homes and assisted living facilities, it's equally frightening to seniors still in the general population.
"Seniors need to stay home and not go out unless they really cannot get their groceries or prescriptions delivered to them," Harrity said. She was happy that stores have risen to the occasion by offering safe pick up and also delivery.
"If there is someone taking care of a senior I would suggest they make sure they can shop for groceries and prescriptions and take to them," she said Monday.
For those seniors who must venture out, Harrity said a mask is essential.
"At least they should wear a scarf," she said, adding those who want a mask, she can connect them with people she knows who are making them.
One of the greatest things a person can do for the seniors they know right now, especially those living alone, is the check in on a regular basis.
"A lot of my clients are very scared and fearful," Harrity said. "Call daily and talk to reassure them that this is temporary and will get better."
Maryland also offers a daily call service for seniors. By registering for the Senior Call Check the person gets a daily telephone call. Go to aging.maryland.gov or call 1-866-502-5325 and get signed up for the Senior Call Check. A contact for a family member or friend is also part of the registration so if the senior does not answer the phone each day there is a system in place to check on the well being.
