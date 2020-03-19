ELKTON — Cecil County government continues to work in order to keep the public informed with up to date information as the Coronavirus shuts down schools and slows down like in the county.
Published to its website each day, the county will be posting the most up-to-date information regarding county residents, departments and programs.
ChristianaCare, Union Hospital is doing COVID-19 testing by appointment only. The test must be prescribed by a primary care provider.
The state and federal government have published resources for those who may be financially impacted during this time. Visit the Maryland Business Express page for more information. Cecil County small businesses are eligible for a small business disaster loan. Also, the Cecil County Office of Economic Development is doing a survey to measure the magnitude and figure out a response at the local level. Find that survey here.
As of March 19 at 12:30 p.m. there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cecil County. There have been 107 confirmed cases in Maryland Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Talbot, and Baltimore City. There is one confirmed death related to the virus in Prince George's County. There is also 3,774 confirmed cases on COVID-19 in the United States.
The Cecil County Administration Building is closed to the public except by appointment only. Starting Monday, county government employees will be screened before entering the building. Animal Services is also by appointment only. Donations, which the facility is always in need of, can be dropped off in the back of the building. Linens and newspaper are not being accepted at this time.
The Department of Social Services will also be operating my appointment only; the building is closed to the public. (Numbers for services include: Child Support: 800-332-6347; FIA: 410-996-0100, option 1; CPS/APS intake line: 410-996-0100, option 3 [this includes food referrals]; OHEP: 410-996-0270).
The State's Attorney's Office is continuing services. State's Attorney James Dellmyer announced the the county's Grand Jury term of service has been extended.
The Cecil County Circuit Court is open for urgent matters; access to the building may be limited and will be evaluated upon arrival.
If residents have received a jury summons, continue to follow the protocols on the jury summons form and call in each day.
The Register of Wills and staff will continue to be available by phone to assist with questions at 410-996-5330, or go online to registers.maryland.gov/main/cecil
Cecil College will move to online credit courses from Monday, March 23 through Sunday, April 5. The college reports that labs and onsite clinical rotations are suspended during the week of March 23 through April 5 and further updates will be provided as available. Career and Community Education classes are also suspend for the weeks of Monday, March 23 through Sunday, April 5. Non-credit courses that are currently using Blackboard may move to online education, if applicable to the educational program.
More information can be found on the Cecil College website at www.cecil.edu/coronavirus
The Cecil County Library remains closed, however, digital services have extended borrowing times.
Cecil County Health Department is working to implement at COVID-19 call center, updates to follow. The health department is open by appointment, call 410-996-5550.
Fingerprinting services have ceased at the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. For more information and non-emergency inquiries, call 410-996-5500. The Cecil County Department of Social Services is continuing business-as-usual — though attempting to limit contact, DSS requests that, when able, residents call-in to the office at 410-996-0100.
The Cecil County Help Center remains open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Help Center is limiting guests to six people at one time in the office. Donations from the general public have been discontinued at this time and the Thrift Shop is closed until further notice. The March 26 produce distribution has been cancelled.
"Pursuant to the recent outbreak of the [COVID-19], the Cecil County Department of Land Use & Development Services requests that that all citizens conduct their business with us using remote methods such as e-mail, fax or the telephone," the county release states, adding that the LUDS GIS tool and other tools are available online. "A physical visit to the County Administration Building should be done sparingly and as a last resort. This request is being made to protect our employees and the general public and to ensure yours and our health and welfare are maintained to the maximum extent practicable."
"Additionally, attendance at public meetings will need to be limited," the release continues. " If you desire to comment on an item on the agenda, you can send your comments in writing either by regular mail or email and they will presented to the relevant board or commission as if you provided oral testimony at the meeting."
