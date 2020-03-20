You are the owner of this article.
Cecil County EMS in immediate need of temp clinicians

  • By Jacqueline Covey jcovey@chespub.com
ELKTON — Cecil County Department of Emergency Services is looking for temporary EMS clinicians. 

Looking to fill the need immediately, all certified EMS workers are encouraged to contact Assistant Chief Paul Massarelli at paul.massarelli@ccdps.org. This would be a temporary position offered to those who may have been affected by the closures following Coronavirus (COVID-19). 

