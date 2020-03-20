Cecil County EMS hiring temp EMS clinicians

ELKTON — Cecil County Department of Emergency Services is looking to hire temporary EMS clinicians.
Cecil County government buildings are now screening personnel and residents for Coronavirus (COVID-19) before they are allowed to enter the building. This is done to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure safety.
DDES is taking applications of EMTs whose work may have been effected by the virus for staffing at these locations. There is no immediate need for emergency personnel in Cecil County.
"We are able to reach out and supply this to help our EMTs in the volunteer workforce that need employment during this time," said Assistant Chief Paul Massarelli.
Certified EMS workers are encouraged to contact Massarelli at paul.massarelli@ccdps.org. This would be a temporary, part-time position.
DDES is also screening paramedics each morning.
"We're screening ourselves everyday when we come to work to make sure we are ready to do the job safely and go out and help," Massarelli said.
