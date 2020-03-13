If your church, organization or club has made the decision to cancel, postpone or reschedule an event or activity in relation to the pandemic send an email with all the details to jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
Here's what we know so far:
The 3rd Annual Mayor's Lucky Charm 5K in Elkton, which was set for March 14 in Meadow Park, has been postponed. A new date is being determined.
The Elkton Alliance Citizen of the Year Banquet, which was scheduled for March 26, will be rescheduled once a new date can be established.
Priapi Gardens in Cecilton has rescheduled its 3rd Annual Oyster Fest for April 25 from 1 until 4 p.m.
The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament hosted by the Cecil County Sheriff's Office has been cancelled and a new date is being investigated. It was set for March 14.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has re-opened enrollment so anyone who needs health insurance can get coverage. The special enrollment period begins March 16. New enrollees will have coverage beginning April 1. Gov. Larry Hogan enacted a state of emergency, which triggered the new enrollment period to help those who may need health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Health concerns are heightened for many families, and Maryland is in a state of emergency. We are grateful for the support of our insurance companies in opening this additional special enrollment for uninsured residents,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.
To enroll and shop policies go to marylandhbe.com
Bethany Christian School in Oxford, Pa. has cancelled the March 19 Spaghetti Dinner and the High School Information Night that was to take place at the school March 24. New dates will be set for both events.
Citing the hardships that may effect some with lost work due to quarantine situations connected to COVID-19 Delmarva Power has decided to temporarily cease issuing cut-off notices and will waive new late payment fees until at least May 1.
Those with trouble making a payment should contact the utility immediately to make arrangements and get information on assistance from agencies that can help.
Rooted In Our Community, a seminar to help everyone understand Cecil County's farming community, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the fall. It was to have taken place March 28.
