Cecil College transitions programs due to COVID-19

NORTH EAST — Like many organizations, the COVID-19 virus hit Cecil College hard — and forced a change in how the school was delivering its in-person instruction.
Luckily, the school was prepared, and has used the shutdown caused by the virus to not only continue its instructional program, but also to generate new ideas for the future.
The college already had an online learning management system, according to Vice-President of Academic Programs Dr. Christy Dryer. This allowed the school to make the necessary transition to a completely distance learning concept at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown.
Online instruction
The school uses an online learning portal called Blackboard, common at many higher learning institutes. Dryer said the program provides a context for every course at the college, and that the software has been in place for several years.
One of the programs in Blackboard is Collaborate, which is a virtual classroom that professors and students can use to replicate an in-person classroom environment. Other programs include Respondus, an online test monitoring system and SoftChalk, which allows professors to create online lessons that have videos, gaming and quizzes embedded in the software.
Dryer said the school also already had an online writing lab, known as OWL.
“We also put in place a professional development for online teaching course,” Dryer said.
“In order to teach online, you have to have experience online, some formal education in online teaching or they had to take the course.”
Dryer said before COVID-19 struck, many faculty members took the online course.
“We felt uniquely positioned with a lot of the pieces in place to meet this,” Dryer said, adding that in addition to the many online programs and feature the college has at its disposal, many courses already had both online and in-person offerings and many degrees were awarded for online and in-person work.
‘Everything we needed was already there’
Associate Business Professor Adele Foltz said she felt very prepared to teach online in part due to the college’s PDOT class, which she described as wonderful.
She said professors had ample time to prepare to move in-person courses to an all online format as a forewarning of the impending closure occurred before the college’s spring break that ran from March 16-21. Foltz said that professors had the entire week of spring break to prepare for the change.
Foltz said in making the transition from face-to-face instruction to online teaching, she began looking at the technology she had and what she would need to transfer her classes.
“Everything we needed was already there in the Blackboard software, I just had to implement it,” she said.
Using the software
Foltz gave the Whig an online demonstration and allowed this reporter to work through the Blackboard software as a student might. During the video presentation, Foltz was standing in front of a traditional whiteboard, and she outlined how she could teach a class using the whiteboard in a similar was to an in person class.
She also noted that the Blackboard Collaborate software as a whiteboard that can be shared with the student on the student’s own computer. She noted that her students have found the whiteboard to be helpful in learning the material.
Foltz also said the additional benefit of the software is that the lessons can be recorded, giving the students the opportunity to go back and watch the video if they either missed a portion of the lesson or might have been having an issue with some of the material presented.
“It has been pretty well received by students,” she said.
Flexibility is key in online instruction
One of the most important aspects in the delivery of information online has been the ability to remain flexible, Foltz said.
Some students, due to their family situations as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, have a harder time working and studying from home. Foltz said professors have had to be innovative to be able to continue to deliver the material in a way that works for all students.
“These courses include the same objectives, same rigor and same experience through Collaborate that students receive in person,” she said.
The online experience can also be tailored in many respects to mirror an in person experience, Foltz noted.
For instance, students can not only interact with the professor, they can even interact with each other during a class. During her presentation, Foltz pointed out that a student can even raise their hand by clicking an icon that looks like a person raising their hand, this sends a tone to Foltz that she can hear and then recognize the student who is answering the question. In this way, other students can hear questions being raised by their fellow students in much the same way an in person class might be conducted.
One interesting feature Foltz pointed out in the software is the ability to send polling questions or other questions to students as group during the class. She said that while the tool has been quite useful in online learning she intends to incorporate the concept when in person classes are able to resume. She said she felt that her student’s access to her is 10 times better with the software than it might have been before, even with respect to in person classes because of all of the hands-on training she is able to do with the software.
Digital access remains an issue
The only complaints Dryer said the school has heard from students is that some students have limited access or limited wifi capabilities.
Also, some students have had difficulties initially using the technology. Dryer said health care students’ normal curriculum would have them working with patients, rather than doing simulations online.
As for the technical issues, the college has been working closely with students to resolve connectivity issues as well as helping students who have had problems learning to use the technology.
“I think overall what I am hearing from our students is they are pleasantly surprised and staying engaged,” Dryer said.
Dryer said that while it is too early to know specifics relating to how the college might be able to use lessons learned during the COVID-19 shutdown for the future she did say that school officials are learning in a much more expeditious way than they might have otherwise how efficient the college can be in delivering its educational programs to its student. She said it helps expand what the college can do online going forward and helps to enhance all of the school’s programs overall.
“Once we get out of [the shutdown], there will be some programming that changes and some course delivery models that change permanently,” she said.
“We will always have in-person classes no matter what, as everything doesn’t translate to online learning. For instance, there is only so much virtual learning you can do in health care.”
Dryer said through this process she has received some amazing emails from faculty members about creative things they are doing in their classes.
“I have worked at Cecil for a very long time and I have always been proud,” she said. “I don’t think I have ever been as proud as I am right now.”
Cecil College President Mary Way Bolt provided a written statement on how the school has adjusted during this trying time.
“Cecil College has always been, and will remain, united in our dedication to provide the quality education and resources necessary for our students to succeed,” Bolt said.
“Now, more than ever, we have harnessed that spirit to swiftly respond to the COVID-19 crisis with the innovation and rapid problem solving paramount to ensuring that student learning is not interrupted and that each of our Seahawks feel 100 percent supported by us.”
