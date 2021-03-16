Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) announced an expansion of in person learning from two days to four days a week on Tuesday, March 16, to take effect on March 29.
The decision came after a Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association survey of 1,048 teachers showed that 58 percent felt partially safe or not safe at all about the possibility of expanded face-to-face education. Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Lawson said that concerns around physical learning are often based on how social distancing will be nearly impossible in some situations.
“I think the community needs to understand that there are going to be instances where the six foot social distancing simply can’t happen,” said Lawson. “Families need to include that in their calculus when they decide whether or not they want to send their children back to school.”
Lawson said that the small number of COVID-19 cases, with only a handful of students and almost no adults testing positive, and the large number of staff who have been vaccinated led to the decision to expand re-opening.
“In those instances where there’s going to be less than six feet of distancing, and it’s going to happen, whether it’s in a classroom, whether it’s on a school bus, or the cafeteria, we believe that the markers are really favorable for us,” said Lawson. “We’re simply not seeing positive cases in the school system. And literally, 95 percent of the people that want to be vaccinated have been.”
Students will attend face-to-face on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will remain fully virtual. Senior at the Cecil County School of Technology will attend on Monday and Thursday, Juniors on Tuesdays and Fridays.
In CCPS, 30-35% of students have chosen to remain entirely virtual.
He said that if a spike in cases occurs, they will roll back in-person instruction.
Lawson said that the possible increase in face-to-face class sizes depends on grade level.
“Some of the high schools, they’re lucky if they see 50% of the students wanting to come back face-to-face,” said Lawson. “In our elementary schools we’re seeing closer to 80% of students wanting to come back face-to-face.”
Lawson said there are tentative plans for schools to have a relatively normal Prom and Graduation ceremony outdoors. However, he emphasized that it depends on how the pandemic changes over time.
“We had a plan to have a full winter sports program and we see how that worked out,” said Lawson.
Teachers have also expressed concerns about balancing increased amounts of in-person classes with a large virtual student pool. Though schools will be staffed at a pre-covid level, teachers will not be given extra support staff, such as paraeducators, compared to what they received during the period of two days of in person instruction. Lawson said the issue highlights the importance of staffing from a budget perspective.
“Over the last 10 years or so, we’ve been cutting staff left and right,” said Lawson. “And you know, at some point, you know, a lot of people will tell you to do more with less. Well, the logical outcome of that thinking is to do everything with nothing.”
