Biz Beat: Finding new ways to survive and thrive during COVID-19

Happening this week around the county …
Now that we are six weeks into the stay-at-home order that shut down or minimized many businesses, it is interesting to see how this “new normal” is playing out for some.
The Cecil Whig’s Business Beat is starting to see that some have found new revenue streams while others are reinventing themselves.
Ed Lineaweaver, owner of PuroClean of Elkton, took advantage of an opportunity to become the northeastern distributor of EnviroGuard. That’s a deep-cleaning and disinfecting system many schools, restaurants and stores may need to re-open and that his business has used for years. So making it available to businesses in the area was an easy decision.
”We had 20,000 square feet of space available,” Lineaweaver said. So he accepted the regional distributorship and added EnviroGuard of Northeast to his operation. Now on hand he has 100,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, plus foggers, anti-microbials he will make available as a package.
”Everyone wants us to come in and do it,” he said of the deep cleaning method. However he does not have the manpower for the anticipated demand. Instead he said his staff will train yours.
”We not only need clean spaces for our employees but also our customers,” he reasoned.
Gov. Larry Hogan outlined his “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” last week that sets in motion a gradual return to some semblance of normal life. Salons and barbershops are allowed to open for now if their customers are front line or essential employees. With gyms and martial arts studios next in line, Lineaweaver said EnviroGuard will help these businesses re-open with confidence that their facility is free of germs.
”We do a swab test. We don’t test for specific viruses, just cleanliness,” he said. That includes scans with special lights that pick up bacteria and other contaminants.
”If you start with a clean surface you can protect it,” he said, adding EnviroGuard provides a routine system for employees.
For more information contact PuroClean of Elkton at 888-787-7876 or contact Lineaweaver through either the EnviroGuard or PuroClean Facebook pages.
•••
Meanwhile several area businesses have come together to offer families a way to make Mother’s Day memories in spite of the pandemic.
Lib’s Grill of Perry Hall has partnered with Blush Floral Design and Rockfield Manor in Bel Air, and Rosewood Farms in Elkton to offer ”Celebrate Your Mama!”
”This is going to be a very different Mother’s Day; different than others,” said Nick Liberatore, owner of Lib’s in Perry Hall and Fulton, Md. “Celebrate Your Mama!” is a way to make Mother’s Day special in this age of social distancing while supporting local businesses that are struggling to survive, he said. “A lot of our businesses went internal and said, “How do we get out of this alive?”
Celebrate Your Mama! was the answer.
Pre-order either the $70 or $100 dinner for four and decide which pick up site will be used to receive the hot, fresh entree plus flowers and a family photo.
”We’ll take the photo from your car,” Liberatore said, explaining that the 6-foot rule would be followed. Vehicle occupants will be invited to gather to one side of the vehicle for the photo shoot. Pictures will be made available through the Lib’s Grill Facebook page.
Even though you can’t take mom out for dinner, bring honey glazed Cornish chicken home and wait on her, plus serve flowers, sides and dessert. Or choose the steak and cake meal with sliced tenderloin and crab cakes for four. Both entrees will include roasted garlic vegetables, rosemary and herbed tri-color potatoes, champagne mesclun salad and chocolate delicatessen. The savory package is $70, while the steak and cake spread is $100.
Those who opt for pick up at Rosewood Farms will get a bonus, Liberatore said.
”They will get a complimentary 15-20 minute photo session at a later date,” Liberatore said. Orders can be completed online at libsgrill.com/mothersday and must be ordered by May 9 at 4 p.m.
•••
A network marketing and direct sales roundtable will be held May 4 from 10 a.m. until noon, hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. If you would like to participate in this Zoom session register in advance at http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/network-marketing-direct-sales-roundtable-zoom-call-5233.
•••
Landmark Science & Engineering, with offices in Newark, Del. and Aberdeen, Md. recently received the 2020 Engineering Excellence Award for its design of the New Eagle Run Road extension project. The award comes from the American Council of Engineering Companies, Delaware chapter. The “Conceptor Award” was given for the company’s design through woods and over two creeks to connect Route 273 to Christiana Mall, parallel to Interstate 95.
•••
Fair Hill International, organizers of the high profile equestrian events at Fair Hill, recently sent a letter to its fans and supporters seeking help because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
”Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we have had to cancel all scheduled Events through the Spring,” the letter sent this month, reads. “Accordingly, we have had no income. By the end of May, we will have lost nearly 50% of expected annual income. We are asking for your help.”
As construction on the Fair Hill 5-Star venue continues, organizers reminded readers of the letter that the first event will be held in October.
”We are excited to be partnering with the State of Maryland’s Fair Hill Organizing Committee on this,” reads the letter signed on behalf of the Fair Hill International board of directors and its president, Patricia Gilbert. “FHI will manage the competition and will also recruit and manage the more than 600 volunteers.”
Donors are being sought at fairhillinternational.org
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.