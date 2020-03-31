Baltimore County man charged with violating Hogan's 'gathering' order

WESTMINSTER – Investigators have charged a man with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, after he allegedly furnished alcohol to minors on Sunday during a party at a Carroll County hotel, according to the Maryland State Police.
It is one of several recent incidents in which residents in Maryland have been charged in accordance with that gatherings directive, which went into effect earlier this month in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by limiting interaction between people.
The incident at the Carroll County hotel that led to the arrest of the suspect, Ryan Mitchell Serra, 26, of Lutherville, occurred one day before Hogan’s more stringent “stay-at-home” order went into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, however. Hogan announced that stay-at-home order during a televised press conference on Monday morning.
Under the governor's most recent emergency directive, Maryland residents are allowed to leave their homes only for specified reasons, including buying groceries, picking up prescription medication, traveling to jobs deemed "essential" and seeking medical care.
Serra is charged with failure to comply with a health emergency order and ten counts of allowing a minor to possess alcohol, according to Carroll County District Court records, which also indicate that Serra's trial is set for June 2.
MSP investigators did not arrest Serra but, instead, issued him a criminal summons, police reported.
MSP troopers responded to the Boston Inn in the 500 block of Baltimore Boulevard in Westminster shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving a complaint regarding an underage drinking party inside a guest room there, police reported.
After knocking on the guest room door and announcing their presence multiple times, troopers spoke with Serra, who admitted that several other people also were in the room, according to an MSP spokesman, who commented, "Multiple males and females, later determined to be ages 15 to 17, came out of the bathroom area of the hotel room where they had apparently been attempting to hide."
Troopers noticed an empty liquor bottle in the guest room, police reported.
"Further investigation developed evidence indicating (that) Serra was hosting the party, had purchased alcohol for the juveniles, and was aware those attending were underage. In addition to Serra, there were six males and four females in the room. No one in the room appeared to be intoxicated," the spokesman outlined.
Troopers identified the juveniles, contacted their parents and later released them into their parents' custody, according to the spokesman, who further reported that investigators did not file any charges against the teens.
After consulting with officials at the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office, troopers applied for charges against Serra through the Carroll County District Court Commissioner’s Office. Failure to comply with a health emergency order carries a maximum one-year jail sentence and a $5,000 fine, as does each of the 10 allowing-a-minor-to-possess-alcohol counts.
Troopers assigned to MSP's Westminster Barrack handled the call and the investigation that followed, police noted.
