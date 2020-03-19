We’re all experiencing rapidly changing developments which have impacted our County and the entire nation. For those staying at home from work and school, many are looking for ideas to keep everyone engaged and learning.
“Cecil County Public Library wants to assure Cecil Countians that we are here for you and we are working to meet you where you are,” stated Morgan Miller, CCPL Director.
For everyone who has borrowed items at home, this is a reminder that that fines are waived, there is no need to renew items and to please keep your items at home until the library reopens and can accept returned materials.
The best ways to get in touch with us is by email at ask@ccplnet.org for general questions or if you are a business or non-profit owner and have questions, email our Business Research Librarians at sbic@ccplnet.org. We can also be contacted through CCPL’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cecilcountypubliclibrary
CCPL has a wide variety of digital resources for all ages and interests. There are no fees to access any of our resources, all you need is a library card and pin. If you have an email address on record with us and have forgotten your pin, go to my account and click “forgot my pin.”
Here is just a sample of some of the digital resources you can access through our website:
Reading, Listening, Watching – for all ages
Hoopla - instantly download up to 20 checkouts per month - movies, TV, music, audiobooks, eBooks, and graphic novels. There are no hold lists, as downloading is instantaneous. Items disappear from your device when they’re due. (https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/digital-library/hoopla---movies-music--audio/)
Libby – for digital books and audiobooks. Items can be placed on hold – or set your search preferences to “available now” to browse items that are immediately available. (https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/digital-library/eaudio-books--ebooks/)
Using your CCPS ID number to access library resources
All CCPS students and teachers have online access to the library using their id and pin. Instruction on how use your id as a library card number is on our website.
Digital Resources for Children and Teens
Children’s Page: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/kids/
Teens’ Page: https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/teens/
Training and Classes – teens and adults
Lynda Video Trainings – thousands of courses on business, creative and technology topics. Start any time and work at your own pace. Many offer a certificate of completion. https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/digital-library/lynda-video-trainings/
Gale Online Courses - six-week online courses taught by expert instructors. Choose from hundreds of topics-including software, health care, test prep, finance, business, teaching and more. New sessions begin every month and there's no limit to how many courses you can take.
Mango – learn over 70 languages, including English, at your own pace! http://bit.ly/3b9eMNN
Creativebug - thousands of DIY video classes on arts and crafts taught by top designers and artists. https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/events-and-classes/creativebug/
Business and Non-Profit Support - https://www.cecil.ebranch.info/small-business/
For quick video instruction on how to access and use any of our digital services, including those listed above as well as our college and career test prep resources, visit: https://my.nicheacademy.com/ccpubliclibrary
The Cecil County Public Library's mission is to Champion Reading, Build Knowledge, and Inspire Curiosity.
