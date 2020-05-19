Area graduations go virtual

The high schools that make up the Cecil County Public School district recently released proposed plans for virtual graduation activities to occur beginning May 26.
Each of the schools will be following the basic framework that will allow graduating seniors the opportunity to be recognized with their families, but will not be structured as a traditional graduation ceremony. Each school submitted virtual graduation plans, which were provided to the Cecil Whig for this story. Each school’s plan is similar in many respects to other schools, specifically with respect to limitations on the number of people who can be present and how the individual ceremonies will be conducted. Below is each school’s basic plan for graduation. For more detailed plans please contact each individual school.
Bohemia Manor High School
Bohemia Manor’s graduation ceremony will occur in the school’s auditorium. Students will be scheduled for a five minute increment of time to have their name called, walk across the stage, receive their diploma, have their picture taken with the Principal and then have pictures taken with their family in the auditorium/gym lobby.
The school expects that the family of each graduate will only be permitted to use one vehicle to attend the ceremony with no more than five family members including the graduate in the vehicle. Family members will be required to remain in their vehicles until a staff member has directed them to a designated parking spot on the campus. Once at the designated location, a separate staff member will have the family exit the vehicle where a nurse will check temperatures and have the family enter the auditorium through a side door. Another staff member will then direct the family to a waiting area to wait to be called on stage. The family will then be positioned to view the ceremony and the graduate will have the opportunity to walk across the stage.
All those participating in the graduation exercise including volunteers, family members and the graduate will be required to wear masks, however the graduate may take off their mask to walk across the stage and the family may remove their masks if they so choose during the picture taking portion of the ceremony.
There will be a videographer and photographer on hand to take video/pictures of the event.
Elkton High School
Like Bohemia Manor, Elkton will host a virtual graduation in front of the school in the grass area next to the main office. There will be a stage set up at that location that will mirror the graduation stage normally used for the school’s graduation. In order to assist with crowd control measures the school is also asking for single cars for each graduate that can include the graduate and four other family members.
As the graduation is occurring outside, each car will be directed to enter the faculty parking lot by staff and will form a path of cars not to exceed 20 cars. All guests except for the graduate and one designated photo taker from the graduate’s group must remain in their vehicle during the individual graduation ceremony. Each graduate will individually walk across the stage to receive their diploma.
On the first day of the graduation ceremony, May 26, the valedictorian, salutatorian, board of education members and principal will record their speeches in the morning in 30 minute increments starting in the morning. Each person will be required to wear personal protective equipment, but can remove it while giving their address.
Perryville High School
Perryville High School will be holding its graduation from May 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school’s auditorium.
As with the other schools, one car with no more than five people including the graduate will be allowed on the campus for the graduation exercises. Each student will be assigned a specific date and time for their individual graduation exercise. On the assigned date and time, students and their family will be directed to park in a designated parking area and will remain in their car until instructed to enter the school.
Each participant, including the student and their family members will have their temperatures taken before being permitted to enter the building and will then enter a side door by the auditorium. Students and their family will then be directed to a staging area where they will wait to have their name called and proceed across the state for the ceremony. Photo and video will be taken of the ceremony.
North East High School
North East High School will also be following the one car per graduate rule that other schools are following and has advised those who is at risk for or who has been exposed to COVID-19 to refrain from being on school property during the ceremony.
The ceremonies will begin on May 26, with students being assigned time slots throughout the day and in the following days. The ceremony will take place at the school. The same rules with respect to one car per graduate will apply. Cars will be directed by staff to a location near the cafeteria in the main bus loop where they will await further instructions.
Prior to entering the building everyone will have their temperature taken and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be required to return to their cars. When directed by staff the graduate and their four guests will wait at the west door of the cafeteria. When directed, graduates will have their name called and be able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. All guests will be required to wear PPE although they may be removed for photos.
A videographer will be present, but no photographer will be available. Families are free to take their own photos.
Cecil County School of Technology
The Cecil County School of Technology has 22 separate graduating programs and has allotted one hours per program spread out over three days beginning on May 26. The school plans to have several separate check in teams that will move graduates and their families through different staging areas on the campus.
The first checkpoint will check the graduate’s temperature, which must be under 99 degrees and will verify five or less people are in a vehicle and that there is sufficient PPE for everyone in the vehicle. Those that do not pass the first check point will be required to turn around and leave the campus.
After clearing the first checkpoint, cars will be directed around the loop to a side parking lot. Cars are then arranged four at a time to move into the “on deck area” and one graduate at a time and their family will exit the vehicle and proceed to the designated location where the graduate will cross the stage to receive a diploma. There will be a pause for pictures and a staged family photo, after which the graduate and family will return to their car.
A schedule of each of the 22 programs can be obtained from CCST.
Rising Sun High School
Rising Sun High School will use Google Sheet to schedule graduation ceremonies which will run from May 26-29. A total of 10 students will be scheduled every 30 minutes during a window that will begin each day at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. A stage will be erected between the auditorium and the main entrance to the school.
RSHS will also be following the one car per graduate rule and drivers will be directed to park in specially designated and numbered spots that were given when the graduates made reservations for the ceremony.
Graduates will remain in their vehicles until directed by staff to exit and proceed to staging area. Before being escorted to the staging area, a nurse will be on hand to take temperatures. Graduates will then have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma, which in lieu of a hand-off and hand shake, will be slid to them (Many schools will be following this same approach for safety purposes).
Graduates and their families will then be escorted to a picture area in front of the lobby under the RSHS sign or right outside the lobby on the gym side for photos. The graduate and family will then be escorted back to their vehicles.
The principal, board of education member and the three members of the senior class, including the valedictorian, salutatorian and the senior class president will deliver their speeches on stage at a designated point.
Principals discuss plans, feedback
Principal Charles Helm at RSHS said that he wanted to make sure that his school made every effort to give students the opportunity to walk across the stage. He noted that in his 13 years as a high school principal, the crowning achievement for any student was the opportunity to walk across the stage.
He noted that generally the feedback on the plan from parents and students has been positive.
"I think parents and students realize we are making every effort to commemorate their accomplishments," he said. "I think people are really appreciative of what we are trying to do."
Perryville Principal Ted Boyer said that while this is a tough situation for schools in the district, his staff worked hard to plan a ceremony that would allow students to be recognized for their accomplishments. He said the decision to have the graduation indoors was a tough one, but he said there was concern about the possibility of bad weather over the two to three days anticipated for the event. He noted that Perryville's graduation is typically held outdoors so it would be an adjustment for some people in the community.
He said the families of seniors have been very understanding due to the circumstances and the overall response to the plans has been positive.
