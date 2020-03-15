The State of Maryland continues to take more precautionary steps in the wake of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Gov. Larry Hogan declared on March 15 that all casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities are closed to the general public indefinitely. The executive order is set to take effect at approximately midnight on March 16. It will stay in effect until the current state of emergency is lifted.
The following facilities are affected by the governor's emergency order: MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino and Hotel, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Hollywood Casino Perryville, Ocean Downs Casino, Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course, Timonium Race Course, Fair Hill Races, Rosecroft Raceway, Ocean Downs and all simulcast betting facilities.
In addition to issuing this executive order, Gov. Hogan reiterated the seriousness of the situation by saying that the failure to follow his order prohibiting public gatherings of 250 people or more is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply.
Hogan announced sweeping measures on March 12 after the state's first case of community transmission, meaning the infected person had no known contact with another carrier and hadn't traveled to an infected area, was confirmed. All public schools in the state are closed from March 16-27. Public schools across the state will serve meals to students during the closure. Baltimore County Public Schools will serve bagged lunches from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. each weekday. The list of schools in the Greater Dundalk area that will serve lunches can be found here.
“The last thing I think we need at this point in time is finger-pointing, or Monday-morning quarterbacking, or talking about the mistakes that have been made or could have been done better or should have had more testing ready because the reality is: yes, we have a problem," Gov. Hogan said.
Hogan also issued other executive orders in light of the public emergency. He gave extensions to people with expiring permits, licenses, registrations and other authorizations issued by state agencies. People will have until 30 days until after the state of emergency is lifted to renew those authorizations. Gov. Hogan activated the Maryland National Guard to assist with emergency functions, such as food distribution and other critical areas of need.
Hogan issued an executive order on March 14 that expands access to child care during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Child care access is expanded to critical personnel during the state of emergency, including providers of healthcare, emergency medical services and law enforcement personnel while schools are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Our state has taken major and unprecedented actions to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of Maryland," Gov. Hogan said in a press release issued by his office on March 14. "As we continue to operate under a state of emergency, we are committed to doing everything in our power to maintain our essential services, including child care, especially for those who are on the front lines helping us combat this public health threat."
State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon issued enhanced guidelines for child care programs and daycare facilities to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Child care programs must take extraordinary precautions beyond what is normally recommended to prevent the spread of the coronavius, including mandating social distancing and keeping children in small groups of no more than 10 while they do activities (large groups are prohibited); instructing staff to monitor for symptoms and stay home if they are sick; instructing parents and legal guardians to keep children home if they or anyone in the household are showing symptoms; mandating frequent hand washing with soap for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing one's nose; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and then throwing the tissue in the trash and washing hands; providing adequate supplies for good hygiene, including clean and functional hand-washing stations, soap, paper towels and alcohol-based sanitizers.
Field trips are prohibited until further notice. Volunteers and outside visitors to child care programs and daycare facilities are also prohibited.
Everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People should wash hands frequently, for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol. People should clean personal spaces, and surfaces that are touched often, frequently. Contact with others should be limited, and people should sneeze and cough in the pocket of their elbow. People should make a conscious effort to not touch their faces.
People who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate themselves in their homes, unless going to get medical care. Wear a face mask if you are sick, or if you are caring for someone who is sick. Limit contact with people and animals in the home.
The CDC says that the immediate risk of being exposed to this virus is still low for most Americans, but as the outbreak expands, that risk will increase. Cases of COVID-19 and instances of community spread are being reported in a growing number of states.People in places where ongoing community spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been reported are at elevated risk of exposure, with the level of risk dependent on the location. Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19, and people who have come in contact with persons with COVID-19, are also at elevated risk.
All CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 can be found here.
The Dundalk Eagle will continue to provide updates from local, state and federal officials when they become available. Dundalkians are encouraged to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following all CDC guidelines.
