Sometimes we take for granted those businesses that get Cecil County families involved in fun. We once attended the Newark Baptist Church and were in choir with Evin Milburn of the Milburn Orchards.
The Orchards continue to encourage families to participate in fun games and activities. The Orchards throughout the holidays hold events with a variety of vendors on hand with tasty treats such as hotdogs, pulled beef, crab cakes, pizza, funnel cakes, and french fries.
Without sounding like a commercial for them, I know they have apple cider and yummy apple cider donuts and giant Royal Gala caramel apples! I give an ovation to their love for our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.