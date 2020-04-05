Use your head — slow the spread

All Queen Anne’s County community members are advised to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water
• Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
• Avoid contact with sick people
• If you are sick, stay home and call your health care provider
• Practice social distancing — keep distance between yourself and others and avoid
crowds
• Avoid handshaking, hugging and other intimate types of greeting
• Avoid non-essential travel (your health care provider may have specific guidance
for your situation)
• Avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces
• Work from home if possible for your work situation
• Avoid unnecessary errands — consider ways to have essential items, like food and
other household supplies, brought to your house through online delivery services or
through family or social networks
• BOTTOM LINE: If you do not need to leave your home, stay home as much as possible over the next few weeks
